Masters of sport – Davide Boifava, the man who discovered Pantani and Basso: “Champions are free to interpret the competition with imagination”

Every four years, with the Olympic summers filling newspapers and celebrations, some athlete appears who passes from semi-anonymity to glory. A matter of minutes: of more or less perfect performances that are worth medals at the Games and entry into the restricted category of sportsmen who have made it. It usually happens in minor disciplines, defined in this way because of the unbearable habit of weighing the importance of a sport based on the following of the public. But so be it. That’s not the point. The fact is that from being nobody, you become a God. For a few days. And take advantage of the media limelight. And you think back to all the sacrifices you made. And the thanks begin. Pay attention: the first thank you is usually for “my teacher, the one who believed in me and pushed me to continue despite the difficulties”. Behold: the first teachers, those who teach sports, who raise men and women to make them champions. We want to tell them like this: understand their way of understanding the competition, discover their methods, know their anecdotes, know who they learned from. There will be well-known and lesser-known masters, expressions of disciplines with a large or small following. The only common denominator: they are the sport they teach and have helped to improve. (Pi.Gi.Ci.)

————————————————————————————–

“I owe everything to bikesbut I don’t miss cycling today because I find it hard to understand all of this technology. At the most, I go to see the kids’ races”. After his racing career, Davide Boifava (born in 1946) began at the age of 33 as a sports director. In the eighties he led to victory John Battaglin of a Giro d’Italia and a Vuelta a España, Stephen Roche of Giro and Tour de France e Robert Visentini of a Tour. His adventure in the flagship was very long, making his debut among professionals even young people like Marco Pantani e Ivan Basso. Today he helps his son in the bicycle factory a San Marco bridge, province of Brescia. Professional cycling follows him only from the sofa at home. “In my day, the sports director followed the preparation of the runners, programmed the races at the beginning of the season, controlled the diet. Today everything has changed with the presence of nutritionists, gods preparatory athletics, the psychologist, the mental coach, the prosecutor. Back then it was a bread and salami cycling, in which the sensitivity of the runnernow it looks like Formula 1!”.

How did your career start?

“As an amateur I wore the yellow jersey at the Tour de l’Avenir, I turned professional in 1969 and I immediately won a few races, but the second year after a crash while racing I broke my tendons and my personal odyssey began . Operated four times, I returned to racing, also participating in the World Championships, those of Basso’s victory, but I was no longer the cyclist I once was. Then in 1979 the call came from a great entrepreneur”.

Who was on the other end of the phone?

“Angelo Prandelli of Inoxpran wanted me to race, but I said no. So he asked me to play the ds. I don’t know what he saw in me, perhaps that I had so much enthusiasm. I was lucky to meet him.”

Who was the first runner who contacted?

“Giovanni Battaglin, only five years younger than me. Even in the group there had always been a good feeling. If you make the team, I’ll go with you. Two years later he did the Giro-Vuelta double with me. We’re still great friends, that’s the best thing.”

What do you think you gave Battaglin?

“When the runner struggles, he is fragile: the sports director must know how to give security”.

With whom else did you have a privileged relationship?

“With Roche, Visentini, Bontempi, Ghirotto, Chiappucci… I’ve always had a good relationship with everyone”

Was it more complicated with Visentini?

“He always said that he didn’t even know why he ran, but his class was immense. He did half of what he could do, for example he didn’t like going to France. He once sawed his bike to pieces, but then he came to get another one. I repeat: crystalline class. With Chiappucci’s head he would have won three tours and three laps ”.

The Visentini-Roche relationship?

“The Carrera did the three laps and the classics in Belgium, we needed to have a strong team. At the beginning of the season, we studied the calendar and never put them together.”

In Sappada 87, however, they were together, what happened?

“Almost forty years later, it’s still being talked about… Roberto was in the pink jersey, he was a good downhill skier but that day he was at the back of the group, it wasn’t the same day. We risked losing the round. Breukink and Panasonic were attacking, but thanks to Roche’s intelligence we took the rounds home. Roche won the stage race and Roberto got angry”.

How does a good sports director behave when he has a champion in his team?

“We must leave him free to interpret the race with his imagination. He’s not remote controlled. The champion is the cyclist, not the sports director!”

A few years later Marco Pantani joined his team.

“When Marco won the Giro dei amateurs, I called him. Who knows how many offers you will now have to go professional, I asked him. He replied that he was the one who called me first and that he would keep his word. It was August 1992, when he came to Carrera, he was 22 years old and had demonstrated great things in the amateur seasons. He was mature, not like now that everything goes faster and the youth of the World Tour youth already think of themselves as professionals. But to run well, the athlete must be mature, today there are few phenomena, unfortunately none in Italy, after Nibali”.

Philip Ganna is not?

“He is a specialist. I’m talking about champions for laps”.

In 2003 he returned to Mercatone Uno.

“Yes, with Marco, I had it at the beginning and at the end of his career. Marco called me to tell me that if I signed, he would too. He was a great guy, with great respect for people. Unfortunately he fell into a scary vortex bigger than him. His faults are his and his friends who weren’t. Friends of convenience, which is different. It’s a story that makes me suffer. Marco had remained the same, a bike lover, a very intelligent man. When he trusted the person, he gave everything. I managed to talk to each other on the phone until the last few days. How much bitterness for not being able to do more. I never thought it would end like this.”

Who does he consider his master?

“George Albani. I was an amateur in what was considered Molteni’s nursery, of which he was sporting director. I learned everything from him. To dialogue with the riders, without imposing anything. Obligation has never served anyone because if you find an athlete with character he won’t listen to you. When Prandelli contacted me I said that I would have liked to have him by my side in the flagship and so I worked for a few years together with my master”.