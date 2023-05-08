Masters of sport – Valerio Bianchini, the poet of Italian basketball: “The passion was born between books and the oratory. And from a women’s tournament”

Every four years, with the Olympic summers filling newspapers and celebrations, some athlete appears who passes from semi-anonymity to glory. A matter of minutes: of more or less perfect performances that are worth medals at the Games and entry into the restricted category of sportsmen who have made it. It usually happens in minor disciplines, so defined because of the unbearable habit of weighing the importance of a sport based on the following of the public. But so be it. That’s not the point. The fact is that from being nobody, you become a God. For a few days. And take advantage of the media limelight. And you think back to all the sacrifices you made. And the thanks begin. Pay attention: the first thank you is usually for “my teacher, the one who believed in me and pushed me to continue despite the difficulties”. Behold: the first teachers, those who teach sports, who raise men and women to make them champions. We want to tell them like this: understand their way of understanding the competition, discover their methods, know their anecdotes, know who they learned from. There will be well-known and lesser-known masters, expressions of disciplines with a large or small following. The only common denominator: they are the sport they teach and have helped to improve. (Pi.Gi.Ci.)

“A friend of my mother worked at one publishing house for boys and brought me books home. I spent hours reading. I lived more in imagination than in reality. So my mother, who was a woman of common sense, took me to the parish to discover the real world: the amici and it sport. I didn’t like football much, but the basket immediately fascinated me. It was amazing to go to the field, learn something from a coach and then try to put it into practice in the game. Thus this was born passion for basketball and for teaching”.

Valerio Bianchinieighty years old next July, is “il vate“ of basketball Italian, not only for what he has done from the bench but also for what he has managed to spread about this sport with books and today also partly on social networks. The Eighties were his best years, during which he won three championships (the first in history to do so with three different clubs: Cantù, Roma and Pesaro), one Cup Winners’ Cup (Cantu), two European Cups (Cantù and Rome) and one Intercontinental Cup (Rome). In 1998 with the Fortitudo Bologna he also won an Italian Cup. “My first head coaching salary was with a women’s team, Villa Santa, close to Arcore, in Serie B. At the same time a tournament was played between the religious institutes. In the federation matches the girls took to the field with much more skimpy leotards than now, which are unwatchable. During the other tournament, the religious one, the girls wore wide shirts and very long skirts. It was the sixties, there was still no sexual freedom: for them basketball was one outburst”.

Then the meeting with Arnaldo Taurisano.

Taurisano asked me to collaborate at the basketball training center in Milan. An elite place, an excellent school. Taurisano was a genius of fundamentals, also for the way he had to offer them to the boys. I learned the essence of the game, especially from the player’s individual point of view.

He made his deputy in Cantù…

Working with Marzorati, Recalcati, Della Fiori… When the coach left, I replaced him: I was lucky enough to find great players. I was able to motivate them, but they often taught me. In the final in Cologne against Maccabi: little Cantù became David defeating Goliath.

The second championship?

Rome, 1983. Forty years ago and I don’t even know how many will remember this anniversary. It was a triple triumph: Scudetto, Champions Cup and Intercontinental. In Rome there was a lot of basketball after the war with the Americans, but he had never won the Scudetto. With the institute of priests miraculously remained in A thanks to former students or little else.

How did this feat come about?

Basketball in Italy has always followed the country’s industrial development, always linked to sponsorships. Simmenthal canned meat and Ignis refrigerators with the first economic boom. Sinudyne when the Italians discovered TV, but then basketball ended up in the banks… When the Banco di Roma intervened, there were the means to make a team.

In 1988 the championship of Pesaro.

A big bet. I had already had Gracis, Magnifico, Costa and Vecchiato in the national team. Around that nucleus I had to find the right foreigners… There were Aza Petrovic and the former NBA player Ballard but they didn’t fully convince me. So in the second round I changed them, it was a gamble, the club wasn’t convinced but Daye and Cook improved the team. I remember that in Caserta during the warm up a fan yelled at me: “Bianchini you changed more blacks than Moana Pozzi!”

Other masters?

In the 1960s I was assistant in B in Vigevano to Dido Guerrieri, a man of great culture. I was especially fascinated by that, I who have always been very curious about everything. He knew basketball from overseas. Dido had friends who sent him texts and he translated them from English. I still have two notebooks by him, beautiful handwriting on squared paper. He didn’t keep it all to himself. Thanks to him there was a contamination between Italian basketball, then at the forefront in Europe (in Yugoslavia they produced many athletes and few coaches) with American innovations.

The rivalry with Dan Peterson?

The confrontation energized both of them. He gave the figure of coach new communication skills. We had a lot of fun and emphasized the rivalry, we’re actually still friends. We have given many headlines to the newspapers.

Does he have any heirs?

Some have surpassed me a thousand times. I’ve always had good assistants. For example Sergio Scariolo in Pesaro, today the most titled coach in Europe. He claims I passed something on to him, but I was just doing what I thought was right. I throw the seed, then you have to give the fruit.

Has the passion for books remained?

Sure, because of a move I just donated a good amount to a charity. With my wife we ​​had opened a bookshop in Rome. But in Italy, books are more difficult than basketball.