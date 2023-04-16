Masters of Sports | Ottavio Bianchi, from Sivori to Maradona: “It’s much easier to work with champions than with those who think they are”

Every four years, with the Olympic summers filling newspapers and celebrations, some athlete appears who passes from semi-anonymity to glory. A matter of minutes: of more or less perfect performances that are worth medals at the Games and entry into the restricted category of sportsmen who have made it. It usually happens in minor disciplines, so defined because of the unbearable habit of weighing the importance of a sport based on the following of the public. But so be it. That’s not the point. The fact is that from being nobody, you become a God. For a few days. And take advantage of the media limelight. And you think back to all the sacrifices you made. And the thanks begin. Pay attention: the first thank you is usually for “my teacher, the one who believed in me and pushed me to continue despite the difficulties”. Behold: the first teachers, those who teach sports, who raise men and women to make them champions. We want to tell them like this: understand their way of understanding the competition, discover their methods, know their anecdotes, know who they learned from. There will be well-known and lesser-known masters, expressions of disciplines with a large or small following. The only common denominator: they are the sport they teach and have helped to improve. (Pi.Gi.Ci.)

————————————————————————————–

“I met in my career as a footballer many very good people and each of these has given me something. When I passed in first team I learned from the coaches, from them collaborators, from the cities where I played. I didn’t know then that I would be a coach, but I was lucky to have had him in Brescia Renato Gei. Him and his deputy Cecco Lamberti they were two old Brescians who spoke once only using a maximum of two words, but that was enough because they made you understand everything already. Both were equipped with great humanity and professionalism”. Octavius Bianchieighty years old next October, was the coach of the first league title of the Napoli. Despite having previously been a excellent footballer (with a couple of appearances for the national team as well) he won much more as a coach: with the Azzurri he also won a Coppa Italia (later won again also with the Roma) it’s a Coppa Uefa. He played with Sivori and trained Maradona.

“Pesaola had completely different characteristics from Gei. If the Bresciano was closed, a bit like me, Petisso was a Neapolitanized Argentine, very expansive, a mix of wit and irony. I had it as a footballer at the time of Sivori and then also attended as a colleague. In Naples, once a week we dined together. He was very funny, he made fun of me, he knew how to defuse any kind of situation ”.

Did you also have Nereo Rocco?

“For too little time and I’m sorry: under its skin it hid a strong sensitivity”.

It was the sixties and seventies.

“I was a boy. Gei we called him sir… not mister. He was always called her. It was the respect that was once paid. But I don’t blame any of the players I’ve had as a coach, they were simply different years.”

We are talking about the eighties and nineties. And now how is it?

“I do not know. I see that the coaches have huge staffs around them. I had a main collaborator, the goalkeeper coach, the athletic trainer who also did the recovery of the injured. I prepared the training the day before by myself, different for young and old. It was demanding but very beautiful, then on the pitch we shared the tasks with my deputy”.

Did you have any teachers in the youth teams?

“The Austrian Karl Neschy. I arrived at Brescia when I was 13 and until 17 I worked with him, hired by the president Carlino Beretta. Neschy, many games in the national team, was part of the Danubian school. Beautiful person, from a technical point of view he knew everything. If you came out of his school you were perfect in behavior and technically: right left, stop, shooting from all sides. He too taught you a lot tactically: he made me play in all areas of the pitch, except in goal. Already at the forefront of this because once they only taught you one role”.

Where did you play before arriving in the Brescia youth sector?

“I attended the oratory of Christ the King. The selections for Brescia took place in the parish on Sundays after mass. Six-player tournaments were played with team observers on the sidelines. They didn’t go abroad to get the boys, but from parish to parish. Then they made you try out at the stadium and chose a dozen of them”.

What boy was she?

“I was polite, never disrespected the various coaches. They too have always treated me well. I tried to follow their teachings once I became mister. But my old coaches had an advantage, the world was different. For example, the elderly were not disrespected. Don Nicola taught me, exceptional staff. My parents were very good, but I couldn’t afford to misbehave.”

As a footballer he failed to achieve the same successes that he then had as a coach. Why?

“I’ve never played with the big names. But Brescia in Serie A was an incredible success in the city. When I was a player at Napoli, only teams from the north won. We were strong, but we lacked organization”.

He returned to Naples as a coach.

“I didn’t want to go, Allodi had to insist a lot because I thought it would be difficult to win. I knew the life, death and miracles of the city. I have always been a student of the social environment of a city. Because it’s one thing to train in Como, another in Avellino. Yet another in Naples or Rome”.

Did you also learn from your students?

“Certain! When I stopped coaching, I said to myself: just now that I’ve started to understand something… she You learn by watching a player’s movements in training or by talking to him. I also did this as a footballer, during the week when I had to mark a strong opponent on Sunday, I asked an ex-mate of his to show me the movements on the pitch”.

Did he change his strategies a lot based on who he had on his team?

“In Como I had young guys, very educated, but with little experience. I had to send them off the field otherwise they would have stayed to train until the evening. I didn’t have to raise my voice too much because their morale would get under their shoes. In other seasons I couldn’t do that with old marpioni, they would have eaten me. In this case a democratic dictatorship was needed”.

In Como he had the goalkeeper Giuliano Giuliani, who he would later also find in Naples. Has he read the excellent book “Giuliano Giuliani, more alone than a goalkeeper” by Paolo Tomaselli (66thand2nd)?

“No, his story hurts me too much. He was a very good boy, to whom I felt very attached, I want to remember him when he was in full psychophysical vigor. I’m already sad on my own, forgive me”.

Can champions be taught anything?

“It’s much easier to work with them than with those who think they are. Champions are always ready to learn”.

Sivori too?

“Sivori felt like throwing up before every match, so a physically very good teammate but with bad feet says: Cabezon, do you get agitated like that even after a recent match? I’m Sivori, Omar tells him, and when I go out there I have to prove I’m Sivori every time. Now excuse me, but my family is claiming me. They’re not used to hearing me talk so much on the phone.”

One very last question, then. How are you experiencing the extraordinary ride of today’s Naples?

“With great joy, I am delighted: nobody expected it, some strong players were replaced and it seemed like a downsizing, yet the new signings have turned out to be incredible. The team is playing very well, it doesn’t get any better than this, also because the others have stuttered. Spalletti and the whole club did a huge job.”