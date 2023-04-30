Matalascañas triples Huelva in summer and Doñana is drunk at the worst moment

Emerged in the developmental years of the Franco dictatorship, from the beginning it opened polls to supply its strongly seasonal population

“It has been perfectly known what to do for 30 years but nobody has put the bell on the cat.” Juanjo Carmonalawyer and environmental consultant for WWFtalk like that Matalascañasa tourist center that in 2023 continues to drink directly of the lagoons of Doñana national park. With all the letters, the Court of Justice of the European Union referred to this tourist municipality, a hundred kilometers by road from Seville, just over an hour, which depends on the Almonte town hall and which in the peak weeks of summer can reach the 300,000 inhabitants.

This week, the European Commissioner for the Environment, after the meeting with the Junta de Andalucía, not only warned of the bill being processed by PP and Vox in the Andalusian Parliament with a resounding rejection of that measure, it also complained that the actions that are being adopted by the Government of the nation to comply with the European sentence “are not enough”. Matalascañas is behind that complaint.

There was already a WWF report in the late 80s, the so-called hollis report, which warned that Matalascañas, as was the case then with many towns in Huelva, drank directly from the lagoons and the Doñana aquifer. Right now another town, fennel, continues to be supplied by wells in the subsoil of the Natural Park. It also starts from Almonte, which will end with the 5 cubic hectometres of the Red-Odiel-Piedras transfer that will arrive consigned for human supply.

That 1988 report drew up 40 conclusions and 23 recommendations and already warned of a serious problem in 30 years if “water theft” was not put an end to. He also warned about the problems of water supply to Matalascañas: “All the water comes from wells drilled in the dunes directly contiguous to the National Park”. All the water, even the one that for years watered a great golf course Closed in 2016, it was reopened by the Almonte city council in an operation that went to court to be acquitted and that failed due to the evidence that there was no reclaimed water to maintain the ‘greens’.

five polls

This tourist center does not extract a high amount, compared to what the intensive agriculture of red fruits supposes. It has granted 2.75 cubic hectometres per year and some 2.2 cubic hectometres are extracted annually to supply a seasonal population of 160,000 inhabitants, which can reach 300,000 on weekends. Right now it is fed by five surveys with depths between 152 and 182 meters. The works project underway by the Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation to safeguard Doñana closes two surveys in the eastern end of Matalascañas and replaces them with two others in the most western end, to favor the recovery of the most punished lagoons. The works cost 1.2 million euros of the 356.2 million consigned by the Ministry for Ecological Transition within the Doñana Action Framework.

The problem is in how that consumption is produced. Suddenly and at the most sensitive moment for the lagoons, in the middle of summer, in the months in which there are more water problems. In fact, the experts from the Doñana Biological Station, from the CSIC, assure that on days with a large influx of vacationers it is easy to see when Matalascañas gets up and thousands of vacationers flush the toilet at the same time because the water descends in the most overexploited lagoons.

In Franco’s time

Today it would be unthinkable that Matalascañas, with large hotels and macro-urbanizations, was planted where it is, a few meters from the heart of the Natural Park. In the 70s the vision was different. The project was to build a new Benidorm or Torremolinos, with international tourists in mind, in a luxury resort at the gates of a unique nature. The idea didn’t work. It was in 1974, when the road leading to this beach was paved, when the tourism project became a summer town mainly for Sevillians.

Before, some privileged families already enjoyed the wonder of a Natural Park for the summer. They built a hut, a well and spent the hottest months there. With the highway, the shacks changed to brick buildings, urbanizations of small townhouses and luxury hotels just an hour from Seville. Now, during the summer months, the floating population reaches 300,000 people, twice as much as Huelva capital. It would be the third Andalusian city, behind Seville and Malaga and in terms of population such as Córdoba, ahead of capitals such as Granada, Almería, Cádiz and Jaén and large cities such as Jerez de la Frontera, Dos Hermanas or Algeciras. “A real outrage, extracting water from Doñana,” warns Carmona, from WWF.

The great pending work

Closing some wells and replacing them with others is an option on the table to repair the gaps, but it is not a definitive solution, ecologists warn. The Ministry for the Ecological Transition foresees the closure of wells in Matalascañas that will be replaced by surface water from Moguer Water Treatment Station (ETAP). The large pending infrastructure should ensure a water supply through pipes and pipes and the most direct way is to bring the water from another tourist center, Mazagón, in a direct line, along the highway, about 23 kilometers away. Environmentalists see plenty of reasons to declare of emergencythe government refuses. They consider that with the June 2021 ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union in hand and the danger that in the midst of a drought thousands of people will be left without water, there are plenty of reasons to speed up this infrastructure. Another key work, the project of Expansion of the Matalascañas Treatment Plant (WWTP) It is currently in the “alternatives study” with its expected completion in 2027.

On June 24, 2021, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled: “The Kingdom of Spain has breached its obligations” by “not having taken into account (in the Hydrological Plan 2015-2021) illegal water extractions and water extractions for urban supply (from the tourist center of Matalascañas) in the estimation of the extractions of the Doñana region” and “by not having foreseen (…) any measure to avoid the alteration of the types of protected habitats (…)”.

Matalascañas arose in the years of the development of the Franco dictatorship, promoted as a Center of National Tourist Interest and from the beginning it opened surveys to supply its strongly seasonal population. These wells were affecting the groundwater that feeds “the permanent lagoons of Doñana, one of its great values.” “Last summer Santa Olalla dried up, the largest of them, considered a permanent lagoon,” recalls the environmental organization Greenpeace.