Liverpool demolished Manchester United in a match impossible to comprehend.

There are games without trophies to lift capable of overturning the narrative of a crooked season. To become a source of indelible memory both for insiders and for the supporters of the team that lives it, both for the losers and for the winners. Such unrepeatable and unforgettable things that the most fanatical fan can decide to mark them on his body with a tattoo, which he knows as much of passion as of disfigurement. Liverpool-Manchester United were those kind of matches. Two teams experiencing opposite seasons. The Reds in a moment of crisis, regression, with hints of the end of the cycle, with young players who have yet to become champions and true champions who can no longer find the continuity of rhythm that Klopp had grafted into them.

United, however, at the beginning of a new cycle. With a Carabao Cup just brought home, a European elimination against Barcelona; with a clear gaming identity and in total trust and control; with a striker who seems unable to stop scoring and vibes from a return to competitiveness. There awareness that the hard times of the Red Devils they may have run outarriving at Anfield strong and convinced of snatching the first victory there since 2016. But ninety minutes are enough to overturn the emotional state of a season. Liverpool overwhelmed Manchester United 7-0humiliating him and writing an indelible chapter of this rivalry.

Manchester United creates more, Liverpool are not afraid

If someone hasn’t seen the game, the scorecard is enough to imagine a total defeat, diluted over the entire 90 minutes. Instead the trend was unpredictable, especially in the first half. Liverpool started the match with so much intensity, trying to manage his pace with Klopp who deployed captain Henderson on the center-right in midfield preferring Harvey Elliott to dialogue in triangulations with Salah and Alexander-Arnold. A curious move that turned out to be spot on given that the nineteen-year-old Englishman was the man who ran the most (10.1 kilometres) and completed the most passes (45).

In addition to this, the offensive trident made up of Salah, Nunez and Gakpo seemed free to vary and change positions, with the Dutchman, snatched right from his opponents in the winter transfer market session, playing further back, almost as a playmaker, making use of his physicality in midfield duels in both phases. If pace and control of the ball were firmly in Liverpool’s hands, it was United who had the better chances. Ten Hag’s team in its classic formation that has made him fly in recent months with Antony, Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes supporting Rashford, found ways to reach the area and create very direct clear chances once they got possession of the ball.

Between the twenty-fifth and twenty-seventh, in particular, United have two great chancesfirst with a header from Bruno Fernandes after a cross from Dalot and then with a diagonal from Shaw able to put Rashford face to face with Alisson, but the attempt to surprise the first intention goalkeeper turned out to be weak and regrettable. Liverpool are not intimidated by the flare-ups of Manchester United, continuing his match plan, but in the 40th minute the statistics said that he still hadn’t made De Gea get his hands dirty, despite 59% of ball possession and 7 shots, while United with 4 shots had hit the mirror 3 times.

At the forty-third the script changes. Robertson serves up a great through ball for Gakpo, a corridor attacked with the right timing just when Fred had placed himself in the most logical passing line, finishing in counter-time with Gakpo’s sudden and perfect attack on the right space of the area. After Fred, Gakpo also sends Varane against the tempo with a change of direction and oriented control that allows him to place the ball on the far post low shot and with precision. Anfield, incandescent from the first minute, it heats up further to the goal of his new phenomenon.

De Gea gestured towards Lisandro Martinez, who had passed in front of him to close the shot trajectory, but in doing so he obscured his goalkeeper’s view at the very moment in which the shot was released, not giving him even time to hint at a save. This bickering between teammates seems logical and irrelevant, son of the episode, but it’s just a warning on what the second half will be like.

Manchester United melts, Liverpool floods

If a goal at the end of the first half already risks shifting the inertia of a game, one at the beginning of the second half requires a lot of mental energy from those who suffer it in order not to sink. United, however, had probably begun to lose focus already after the first. After just a minute and a half, the sequence arrives that leads to Nunez’s 2-0 on a cross from Elliott.

A horrifying scene for Ten Hag: Shaw gave possession to Liverpool in their own half with a perfunctory pass. The Reds wouldn’t even conquer him completely, but both Casemiro and Fred and Varane show little verve in wanting to take him back. dominated by the intensity of Fabinho who chose the right day to return to a total dominating form in the middle of the field. The Brazilian doesn’t bat an eyelid and after winning every duel that has happened to him, he sends the ball to the left, where the cross for the goal comes from. United seem to be able to react immediately with a dangerous shot from Antony, but it is only an illusion.

Two more minutes go by and from a beaten corner they suffer a flaming transition from Gakpo. The Dutchman serves Salah, who faces Martinez, author of a good first half even if very rough, who easily gets caught by the Egyptian attacker on the right, and can reserve a meter from De Gea Gakpo who had followed the counterattack straight undisturbed and initials 3-0 and personal brace. The fiftieth minute has not yet struck.

At this point the game is dead, it’s clear that the only thing Manchester United can do is hold on so as not to take the boat. But the Ten Hag boys are dazed and nervous, overwhelmed by events. Shaw begins to annoy his opponents, who don’t fall for it, Bruno Fernandes flaunts his arms at every wrong pass by Garnacho who had entered on 3-0 to replace an impalpable Weghorst. And Liverpool can thus return to being the relentless team for any distraction from the opponent. Salah scores double, tying and overtaking Robbie Fowler as Liverpool’s top goalscorer in the Premier League.

Despite McTominay behind him, Salah can safely place the ball on goal

Nunez also scored twice, taking advantage of a United defense particularly passive. The seventh seal is put by Firmino, crowning a day full of fire for the entire offensive department at the disposal of Klopp, who can smile completely again. Anfield is a bedlam, Carragher’s laughter after every goal mocking commentary partner Gary Neville is the perfect synthesis of what an afternoon it was for anyone who was emotionally involved.

What’s left at Manchester United?

It was the closest result in 211 meetings between the sides, eclipsing Liverpool’s 7-1 victory in 1895 when United were called Newton Heath. He also matched United’s heaviest ever defeat, or the other 7-0 forgotten at the hands of Wolves (1931), Aston Villa (1930) and Blackburn Rovers (1926). It was an inexplicable defeat also for Ten Hag, who spoke of an uncohesive and professional attitude on his part, promising a tough video session at the next training session. “I’ve seen 11 people lose their minds, not sticking to the plan,” he said. “This is unprofessional.” United have had a game since kick & runthen liquefied when he tried to lower his head, completely losing it between spaces granted to opponents and a neurotic and touchy attitude, both with opponents and between teammates. After the match, the various interviews and social messages of the players arrived. Shaw, perhaps the worst said it “will hurt to watch her.”

De Gea, who seems destined not to renew his expiring contract, wrote as usual statement of apologies towards the fans, promising a return to work. It is an episodic match, which burns, but the positive assessment of the current season does not change or on the fact that Ten Hag and this group have all it takes to be competitive in the league as well. At the same time, a reaction is now required. Ten Hag has already shown that he knows how to move the right keys with this group of players after the disastrous games against Brentford (0-4) and Manchester City (3-6) but this one risks being heavier on the players’ heads.

If there is one theme that has emerged, it is how it is necessary to raise the quality of the workforce in order to compete at a high level. Let’s think about Gakpo’s game compared to Weghorst’s. The former was Ten Hag’s first choice in January but, between financial reasons and Liverpool’s interest, United had to settle for the latter, who has indeed shown surprising utility but which it sure doesn’t have the same quality. This is likely to be a theme.

Liverpool’s fresh start?

For Liverpool it was like living a dream: Manchester United subdued, every goal equivalent to a punch in the stomach for an away sector already emptied well before the triple whistle, annihilated by the chorus.”We want eight” which arose from the Kop. “Formidable result, top performance. A really special night,” Klopp said hotly. “I think everyone has seen how good my boys can be.”

An injection of confidence both for Gakpo, growing game after game, and for Darwin Nunez, who redeemed a first half with the brace where he made almost all the choices wrong. The two 23-year-olds showed how deadly they can be and how they associate with teammates giving different solutions, both in transition and as an aerial threat. In addition to this, the seventh consecutive clean sheet has arrived, proving that, with Van Dijk and Konate at full capacity, Klopp has a central pair that complements each other beautifully.

With this performance slipping into a good moment in the league, Liverpool sent a couple of important signals. First, to stuttering Tottenham and Newcastle, moving just 3 points off fourth place with one more game to make up on the Spurs who currently occupy it. Secondly to Real Madrid: a day like this can only make ideas on how to replace the 5-2 of the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 plausible.

We had wondered if Liverpool could still be the usual Liverpool; whether the regression was definitive and, if not, how long it would take to restart. Matches like this remove all doubts and they give a considerable boost in wanting to make this season less opaque. It will certainly still be remembered as the one in which they gave Manchester United seven. A remarkable piece in the proud history of this club.