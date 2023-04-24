match analysis — Sportellate.it

One of the noble decays of German football visits the team from the small hamlet of Sinsheim.

“Erasmus” is the Monday column in which we tell you about a sparkling game from the international football weekend. If you missed previous episodes, you can find them here.

The Rhein-Neckar-Arena, which apparently is called PreZero Arena for sponsorship reasons, it stands out against the surrounding landscape. As soon as you arrive at the bus stop Hoffenheim, along the secondary railway line that connects Heilbronn and Heidelberg, you see it there on the right, giant and disproportionate. Not because she’s actually giant, but because there’s nothing around her. Nothing at all. You walk along Eschelbacher Straße, walk along the Silbergasse and you are under the grandstands without even realizing that you have crossed the entire city. Hoffenheim, which is then a suburb of Sinsheim, is one of those places in the world they have to exist as a counterpoint to the unbearable beauty of Naples or Florence. You go to Sinsheim just to work, to Hoffenheim to see TSG Hoffenheim-1. FC Cologne.

You get off the train and, if it weren’t for the flood of red and white scarves from Cologne fans, you’d think you got off at the one before or the one after. It feels wrong because it could be everywhere: no vendors selling improbable gadgets, none food truck assaulted by hunger before the kick-off, no blue-and-white flag nearby. Anonymous and sadlike the history of the TSG before Dietmar Hopp.

When in 1999 the computer industrialist bought his favorite team, Hoffenheim was in the Verbandsliga Nordbaden, the fifth division of German football. at the time the1. FC Cologne has already filled the bulletin board with all the trophies won in its glorious past. Today they face two antithetical realities: the reached without tradition or rooted foundations against the old a bit elderly but always to be respected, in a 30,000-seat stadium in a city of 35,000 inhabitants that hosts a club that in 2017 has climbed the 100,000-member mark.

Football unites parallel universes: with 3 victories in the last 4 and an unexpected draw at the Allianz Arena, Hoffenheim has come out of the shallows of the relegation zone; the 1. FC Köln is apparently quiet in 11th position, but has only 3 points ahead of TSG. The challenge on the bench alone is worth the ticket: on the one hand, the shoes total white Of Pilgrim Matarazzo, the last heir to a bench warmed up in previous years by Flick, Rangnick and Nagelsmann; on the other the flat cap, ready to fly away at any moment in case of outburst, of Stephen Baumgarta great craftsman of German football first in Paderborn and now in Nordrhein-Westfalen.

Effzeh! Effzeh! Effzeh! A detachment from Cologne has poured into southwest Germany to fill the otherwise half-empty stands with warmth and color. Only they can be heard, but Hoffenheim is seen more on the pitch. The 3-3-2-2 with which Matarazzo tries to best cover the corridors of the field is a Pollock applied to football formations. The TSG combines best in the center, the billy goats they find prairies with which to strike in the restart.

During one of these restarts Linton Maina launches into speed, moves to the left and puts it in the middle. The cross would never reach Davie Selke, the German answer to Alberto Paloschi, but finds Brooks’ left arm. Benjamin Brand does not notice live but the VAR calls him back to the monitor. He rigor. Kainz spaazza Baumann, confirming perhaps the most positive note of the Cologne this year and putting into practice an extremely effective match plan. All fatal, essential, gaunt. In line with Sinsheim.

The TSG jams on the trocar, hits the lead and lends its side to the gusts of Baumgart’s team. The coach with the designer flat cap pushes his hands out: Ljubicic he is very skilled in triggering transitions with the slightest contact with the ball, Kainz is constantly found on the sides of the home halfbacks. Especially on Akpoguma’s side, the left arm of Hoffenheim’s defence, 1. FC Köln finds fertile ground but Selke wastes what his teammates built.

You too remembered angelino as Guardiola’s future left winger? He now wears the blue shirt of Hoffenheim and looks a lot like Federico Dimarco. Very polite left-handed, equally evident defensive fragility. Baumgart, who has the left-handed side of Hoffenheim in sight in the first half, is there there to cling to him to prevent him from starting again.

Ellyes Skhiriwho presides over the midfield of Cologne – as well as the Tunisian national team, as at the last World Cup – is a midfielder: covers, runs, moves off the ball, cleans upallows Ljubičić to find the ideal position on the frontline.

Kainz recovers Schmitz’s too long cross, looks up and sees a big brush in a red jersey in the middle of the area. Never mind that one time or another, by kicking it in his areas, he accidentally hits the ball and the ball finds its way in. Thought, said, done. Davie Selke segna. By mistake, but you have to acknowledge it.

Effzeh! Effzeh! Effzeh! The TSG holds the ball more, only i have chances Caproni of North Rhine-Westphalia. Baumann with his saves keeps up the defense, far from flawless, of Hoffenheim. There is only the Colonia, on the pitch and in the ears, like the muffled whistle that remains after an evening at the disco. The lines of Matarazzo (excellent title for a disheveled novel) they rise, fall, stagger, all with their own rhythm and space. Much the cap with the 72 she is constantly at risk of being bitten by the owner due to the tension, so calm and careful is her eleven in slipping into the very wide shirts of the TSG.

At halftime it is 0-2it could also have been 3 or 4, but looking at the 10,000 arriving from Cologne it could have been 4-1 as well and nothing would have changed.

Upon returning from the changing rooms, Pellegrino Matarazzo inserts Dabbur, moving Bebou to the right and overloading the side with Kaderabek’s push. The intensity of the blue-and-whites increases exponentially: very high ball recovery, Angeliño found on the weak side, decisive intervention by the only ex of the match, that Marvin Schwabe grew up in Sinsheim’s youth academy but was loaned around Germany and dropped off at Brøndby before being given space at PreZeroArena.

The addition of an element to the advanced line favors the ascent and circulation of the hosts. Effzeh! Effzeh! Effzeh! Maina begins to systematically break against the Brooks rock, nullifying the acumen of Captain Hector’s readings on that band. Davie Selke continued his game of mistakes with the ball at his feet. Hoffenheim finally manages to have numerical superiority even in the last 16 metres: Kramarić lets Kadeřábek’s support slide from the right and strikes with his left, to ensure a greater mirror of the goal to be exploited, with a sure blow. Eric Martela twenty-year-old midfielder who knows a lot about Scalvini, comes out of nowhere as in Catch The Molesacrifices himself and saves a certain goal.

Davie Selke comes out. Finally. Not that the ward mate is doing any better 🙁Effzeh! Effzeh! Effzeh!) Linton Maina deflates and sags with each passing minute, getting everything wrong wrong. Steffen Baumgart doesn’t appreciate it, but as long as the flat cap is still on, the situation is under control. There south curve it ceases to claim to stand comparison with the flags and flags that arrived from Cologne. Shkiri e Martel cover the 30% of the Earth that is not touched by oceans or continental waters, keeping the barycentre high Caproni (Who for further information on the family of goats elected as mascots in the history of the Colonia, Who for the Facebook page of the current one). Effzeh! Effzeh! Effzeh!

He enters 10′ from the end Kasper Dolberg, a blond forelock and two sloping cheekbones that smell of regret and wasted talent. It’s hard to see him here, not so much for the value of Hoffenheim but for what the Dane could have been. At the umpteenth cross from Kaderabek in the second half, the first that Dolberg receives in the area, the chest stop ends 10 meters from the right foot of the former Ajax and Nice player. Not even the red and white wall holds up such a melancholy vision. You no longer hear a Effzeh! fly. Everyone looks away from the field. They hug each other, with their backs to the pitch. They sway, making a guttural sound so primitive that it’s the most fascinating thing about the last quarter of the game.

The speaker announces the entry into the field of Kilian. Everyone’s eyebrows raise. The illusion doesn’t last long, very little: it’s not Mbappé, but Luca. Thielmann is a candidate to be the player to fall in love with after watching him play barely a quarter of an hour, firing a missile under the crossbar that will guarantee a lot of ringing in his ears in the coming evenings. Baumgart jumps into the assistant’s arms, shows his fist at the rostrum, and screams at his chest. We are in the 92nd minute at 0-2 between two teams with practically nothing left to ask of the Bundesliga. On the day of the official announcement of Captain Jonas Hector’s retirement, Cologne knows where to start again.

Dolberg he outlines the last brushstroke of the game, squeezing his right foot on the near post and sending the credits to 1-3. Brand whistles the end. The stadium rejoices, already thinking of everything that can be done away from Hoffenheim and Sinsheim.