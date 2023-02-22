Real Madrid’s comeback has been extraordinary but also ordinary.

All the prerequisites for a crackling and uncertain Champions League night were there. Liverpool and Real Madrid didn’t disappoint and in the end we came out with more certainties than news. For 10 minutes it looked like Liverpool were healed for real, who came to his senses from victories against Everton and Newcastle. Anfield is on fire like on the right nights. The eleven in the red jersey feel it. They attack immediately each ball or opponent. Darwin Nunez’s back-heel goal after 3 minutes it is a logical consequence.

Liverpool is in total control. Press in order, runs well, the Salah-Trent-Henderson triangle is in total synchrony, Gakpo brilliantly holds up the physical clash with Camavinga. The choirs and screams of the audience decibels rise action after action.

The reception for Real Madrid is so intimidating that Courtois dresses up as Loris Karius for carnival and gives Salah the 2-0 goal. Just 14 minutes have passed. Liverpool is inspired and smells of a magical night, the one in which, in addition to avenging the Paris final on May 28th, they seem able to beat Real Madrid for the first time since March 2009. Perhaps humiliating them like in that case, a dry 4-0, to tell the other teams “we are still that Liverpool”. And instead everything turned into déjà vu.

We should by now have learned to never give up Real Madrid after last season. We should no longer be surprised at how he can bend the progress of the Champions League matches to his liking as if they were a plasticine toy, even when it doesn’t seem like the day. As soon as vinicius he manages to shorten the distance in the 21st minute with a powerful and sibylline right foot on Anfield silence falls, the away sector obviously excluded. You immediately feel the vibes of an ongoing business. What then, being a script that has already been seen throughout spring 2022, can we still call it a business?

The level of certain games is so high that the margin of error is minimal. And if there is a team against which Liverpool could not allow themselves mistakes, that is always the Real Madrid, the only team that in recent years has shown that it knows how to find strength from its defects and punishing those of others such as a particularly cruel bully who sends his victims to therapy. In the 35th minute Alisson imitates his colleague merengue with a bland pass that slams into Vinicius. It’s not his first similar mess of the season, and he repeats it on the wrong night, against the wrong opponent. And to think that a few minutes earlier the Brazilian goalkeeper had made the most beautiful save of the match, again on his compatriot, repelling a similar right-footed shot. This is the moment when Liverpool begins to meltshowing that he hasn’t recovered from a complicated season at all.

Alisson watches Vinicius cheer after causing the goal with his mistake (AP Photo/Jon Super).

Real Madrid’s lead comes at the perfect time to take a game by the jugular, at the start of the second half. I Reds reproduce one of the defensive amnesias which distinguishes them since August. On a Modric free kick that we could easily define as a short corner, the Liverpool defense remained immobile. It’s strange that no Real player attacks a space, only Militao does it, moreover in the center of the area, but no one from Liverpool follows him, letting him turn the ball into the goal. In fact, nobody looks at it. How they were petrified by the fear of conceding goals. The only one who seems to follow him is Gakpo who however crashes because he was marking Benzema and once the goal is scored he points him out to his teammates as if to say “but didn’t anyone notice?”.

For this goal, all of Liverpool’s defense should be placed in the dock, but perhaps it is among all Alexander-Arnold the main manager. Like Alisson, it wasn’t his first mistake of the season, so was Trent it’s not the first time he seems to forget how to mark the man closer, or even, to exasperate, how to defend. Certain systematic errors Liverpool does not seem to be able to correct them, yet despite everything in some moments of the game the pace and intensity appeared as in the best times of Klopp’s cycle.

After the 2-3 goal there are no more doubts about what will happen. Inertia is all for the Spaniards and Reds they have to limit any smudging because it can be costly. Such situations are Karim Benzema’s favorite stage. The Ballon d’Or closes the practice with a brace, his first goals in the competition, by the way. First thanks to a detour by Joe Gomez, confirming that everything is going well one way and wrong the other. Then with a transition triggered by Modric, who first takes advantage of a bad mistake by Fabinho and then shows technical and physical dominance in management which shouldn’t be surprising if it weren’t for his 37 years, of course.

Liverpool’s defense is often exposed, reminding us how tight Klopp’s side are in defensive transitions this year, Vinicius serves Karim and is 5-2 after 66 minutes. From here it is the curtain, the elimination seems to have already been decided. Many disheartened fans leave the stands and those who stay until the end can pay homage to Modric with a long round of applause at the moment of substitution.

The mystique that Real Madrid has towards the Champions League it’s becoming a tangible thing. They look so used to it and at ease in these difficult situations who this time seem to have not even sweated to overturn the game. Liverpool’s state of form has something to do with it, capable of melting away on its own even when it channels the game where it wants, victim of itself and of individual defensive mistakes that are now their leitmotif this year – whether Van Dijk is in defense or not.

It was a round of 16 in the balance, with Madrid obviously favourites, but Liverpool’s progress and the slight decline of the Spaniards this season could offer surprises. And instead we leave Anfield with more certainties than we imagined: that Klopp’s Liverpool is in difficulty and perhaps needs to rethink itself, not only as interpreters; That Ancelotti’s Real Madrid hasn’t exhausted the desire to get excited on such eveningsalways finding new energy during the game as Modric demonstrates.

How music hasn’t changed by taking away Cristiano Ronaldo from the chessboard, does not seem to have changed even by removing casemiro. A clear message to all the other contenders for the Champions League. This group of champions, as beautiful as they are old, will icefully squeeze their football to the last drop.