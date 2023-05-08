Match of the Day Top 10: Gary Lineker & Alan Shearer on how to score penalties

4
Ex-England captains Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer share the secret to scoring penalties, as Gary looks back at his first two penalties for England, in their 3-2 win over Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 1990 World Cup.
