Match Schedule, TV Channels, and More: America vs. Chicago Fire in the Leagues Cup Round of 16

Cruz América and Chicago Fire are set to face each other in a thrilling match, with both teams vying for a spot in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup. Fans can expect an intense battle as these two teams showcase their best performance to advance further in the competition.

América, who suffered a tough 4-1 defeat in their last meeting, finished in second place in their group. Despite mixed performances throughout the tournament, the ‘Águilas’ fans remain hopeful that their team can secure a positive outcome in the round of 16 and progress in the Leagues Cup, just like the other 11 Mexican squads still in contention.

On the other hand, Chicago Fire faced a penalty shootout defeat, losing 10-9 against Puebla. With one win and one loss in the group stage, the American team demonstrated their potential but also showed vulnerabilities in defense. They will need to be cautious of América’s attack in the upcoming match.

The much-anticipated match between América and Chicago Fire will take place this Friday, August 4, at Toyota Park Stadium. The team that emerges victorious in this encounter will secure a spot in the round of 16. Sports enthusiasts are advised not to miss this exciting clash that will determine the tournament’s progression.

The match between América and Chicago Fire is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 p.m. local time in Mexico. However, viewers should note that the timing may vary depending on their respective countries. For example, audiences in Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador can catch the game at 7:00 pm, while in Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay, it is set to start at 9:00 pm.

To ensure you don’t miss a single moment of this highly anticipated match, you can tune in to Nu9ve (Channel 9) and TUDN in Mexico for live coverage. In the United States, Apple TV or MLS Pass on television are recommended channels for enjoying the game.

