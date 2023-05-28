matches and results for Sunday 28 May

Cover image: An official ball lies on the surface of the Simonne-Mathieu court before the Roland-Garros tennis tournament in Paris on May 27, 2023. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 2023 edition of the Roland-Garros tennis tournament. Who will succeed Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal on the Parisian Grand Slam charts? Over the matches, and at the leisurely pace of a fifth set – so less frantically than during our usual live sports – we tell you here the essentials of “Roland”.

Headliners of the day

The Belarusian – who competes under a neutral banner – Aryna Sabalenkano 2 in the world, is opposed to the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the women’s draw; among men, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipasrunner-up in 2021 and seeded no 5, faces the Czech Jiri Vesely.

This Sunday, ten Tricolores make their entry into the running. At men’s : Adrian Mannarino, Ugo Humbert, Arthur Cazaux, Corentin Moutet, Hugo Grenier, Lucas Pouille et Constant Lestienne. For ladies: Jessika Ponchet, Alizé Cornet et Leolia Jeanjean.

A little reading while waiting

The art of rebounding by Yannick Noah

Maxime Cressy, last serve and volley ambassador

Alcaraz and Djokovic have an appointment in the semi-finals, several Franco-French duels in the first round

At Roland-Garros, the rebirth of Lucas Pouille after a descent into hell

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Roland-Garros, his first absence from the Paris tournament since 2005

The detailed program for this Sunday can be found here.

