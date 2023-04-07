Home Sports Matches from Sturm and Rapid brought forward because of the cup final
Matches from Sturm and Rapid brought forward because of the cup final

Matches from Sturm and Rapid brought forward because of the cup final

As planned, the games of the ÖFB Cup finalists SK Rapid Wien and SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz in the 27th round of the Admiral Bundesliga have been brought forward. Since the final will take place in Klagenfurt on Sunday, April 30 (8:30 p.m., live on ORF1), the two clubs will play their league games four days earlier on Wednesday, April 26.

Sturm Graz hosts Austria Vienna at 6.30 p.m., according to the Bundesliga, Rapid will face champions Red Bull Salzburg at 8.30 p.m. On Sunday (April 30th) at 5 p.m. only the match between LASK and Austria Klagenfurt will take place in the league.

