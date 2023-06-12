Home » Matea Nikolic at Passalacqua Ragusa
Sports

Matea Nikolic at Passalacqua Ragusa

by admin
Passalacqua Ragusa completes the 2023-2024 long edition package with the young Macedonian, but of Italian training, Matea Nikolic.

Born in 2002, coming from Stella Azzurra Roma in A2, a club historically among the best youth sectors in Italy, despite her young age, Matea already has international experience and also boasts appearances with the senior Macedonian national team. Definitely an excellent alternative in the rotations of coach Lino Lardo.

Last season Nikolic averaged 12 points per game, grabbing almost 7 rebounds per game, also dispensing 1.5 assists per game.

“I am very happy – he declared – to be able to compare myself with a level environment like that of Ragusa, for me that I come from a lower league it will be interesting to work hard to adapt to the pace and try to get some satisfaction from myself. Wearing the Ragusa shirt excites me positively, because it is a company with culture and history and therefore ambition. I know it won’t be easy but I’m ready to get involved. I also know that the fans are very fond of the team and it will be a pleasure to play for them too and share moments that will surely be unforgettable.”

