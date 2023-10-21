Matějovský reminds Vrb of Horváth. It’s just lighter, jokes the Ševci coach

“It will be something completely different than a cup against a weaker opponent on paper. We will come across a stable team that has a decent form in the autumn. Boleslav has a number of very well equipped football players. They excel in a lightning transition to the counterattack. We have a tough match ahead of us,” he realizes.

The game creator of the Central Bohemian team is the forty-one-year-old former representative Marek Matějovský. “He is a long-term key player for Boleslav. He reminds me a bit of Pavel Horváth. It’s just a little lighter,” jokes Vrba, recalling his former engagement in Pilsen. “We have to be very careful about him,” added the former coach of the national team with a serious face to the experienced midfielder.

He knows very well that in the situation his team is in, the people of Zlín must think about winning. “We are playing at home, we need three points. During the international break, we tried to eliminate the shortcomings that had been holding us back. Hopefully the rest of the autumn will be much more successful for us,” he hopes for a move from the bottom of the first league table.

The offensive Spanish midfielder Pablo González, whose arrival from Hapoel Tel Aviv brought the Moravian club to a successful end, could contribute to this. In the past, he worked in the Czech elite competition in Olomouc and Dukla in Prague. “I believe he will help us a lot. He looks very good in training. He is strong on the ball. He is a very interesting player,” says Vrba.

The advantage of the thirty-year-old midfielder is his versatility. González can start on the edges of the field and under the tip. “He loves offense. We want to use that,” he plans. He hopes the former Villarreal footballer, who also played for Atlético Madrid’s youth teams, will help the Cobblers improve their scoring productivity. “More goals means more points,” states Vrba, who revealed that González could also be involved in setting up standard situations.