On a sunny Sunday afternoon that already seems like an advance of spring, al XXI Settembre-Franco Salerno of Matera the landlords and Martina face each other for the twenty-sixth day of the Serie D championship, group H, in the presence of about a thousand spectators.

Good support and good presence in the Curva Sud, with many chants aimed at inciting the boys on the pitch to push them towards the final victory; the many claps are also well made and are able to offer a beautiful effect both in sound but also from a visual point of view, favored by the compactness of the sector. From the vocal point of view, the success of the dry and repeated choirs is also good, and for the whole ninety minutes choirs were also sung for the cautioned ones and against the cousins ​​from Potenza.

As for the guests, their presence from a numerical point of view is good, they are positioned in the central part of the away sector: colored not only with the patches positioned on the balustrade but also with two big flags, waved throughout the match. They support their favorites well on the pitch, with the choruses accompanied by the drum. During the entire duration of the competition there is also the lighting of some torches and the execution of some rhythmic clapping always with the drum.

Despite the support with which both fans generously lavished, the match did not take off and ended 0-0, a result which still allows the hosts to score a further point for the goal of salvation; after the final triple whistle, there is still room for the last chants, given that both teams go under their respective sectors to greet their fans.

Federico Longo