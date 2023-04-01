The match between Matera and Nocerina has been missing for many years, the last precedent in the league dates back to 2008/09 when the two teams always played in group H of the D series; the most recent precedent between the two teams instead refers to the 2010/11 Lega Pro Italian Cup, when Matera played in the Second Division while Nocerina played in the First Division, as the old Serie C1 and C2 had renamed at that time under the illusion that reforming football meant only changing names.

The current competition instead sees the two teams hunting for precious points: Matera to achieve mathematical salvation as soon as possible, while Nocerina to get out of the lower part of the standings; to the XXI September – Franco Salernothere are a thousand visitors on a beautiful sunny spring day.

The guys in the Curva Sud guarantee good cheering: the choirs in tune, even before the start of the match and then for the entire ninety minutes, are aimed both in support of the Biacoazzurri darlings on the pitch and for the cautioned players; both the clapping, capable of offering a nice glance, and the repeated choruses and dry choruses are successful.

The guests, in large numbers, enter the sector reserved for them a little later than the kick-off, take their places in the central part of the curve and immediately start cheering. The singing performance is topped off by the lighting of some torches, while the choirs and hand clapping are accompanied by the drum. In the second half they display a banner aimed at the boys on the pitch to exhort you to take the final victory and they kept pushing the team even when they were losing.

For the entire duration of the match chants of rivalry between the two fans, but from the point of view of public order nothing to report. On the pitch, the challenge ends 2-1 in favor of the hosts, able to make up for the result, given that the first fraction had closed with a score of 1-0 for the guests, with mathematical salvation therefore ever closer.