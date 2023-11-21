Home » Matera-Palmese: everything happens at once
Sports

Matera-Palmese: everything happens at once

by admin
Matera-Palmese: everything happens at once

Matera, fresh from two consecutive victories at the expense of Gelbison at home and Manfredonia away, hosts Palmese for the eleventh day of the Serie D championship, group H; the last, and among other things also only, precedent with the team from the city of Palma Campania dates back to the championship Interregional 1989-90.

Despite the typically autumnal day and the uncertain weather conditions, there were around 1,200 spectators in the stands, of which around a hundred came from Campania. Good cheering from the home team, who packed the steps of the South Curva compactly and throughout the match never lacked support for the boys on the pitch, even in the final stage of the match, when they continued to cheer in the rain; the cheering is at good levels with the choirs being successful from the point of view of singing intensity, in particular the dry and repetitive ones; the glance, during the clapping to the rhythm of the drums, is more than discreet and the chromatic note is offered by some continuously waved flags.

The guests enter the sector reserved for them once the game has just started, they settle down in a central position behind their pieces and immediately begin to cheer, pursuing a certain continuity over the course of the ninety minutes, during which the choirs are accompanied by the drum while in the second half some smoke bombs are also lit; the sector is colored not only by the pieces placed on the balustrade, but also by some flags.

See also  Cruz Azul 0-0 Tigres LIVE in Clausura 2024: Nahuel is already a factor! - TUDN

On the pitch, the match was decided entirely in the first half, first the visiting Rossoneri took the lead and then the home Biancazzurri equalised, the second half offered no further excitement and the match ended in a draw.

C. O.

I like:

I like Loading…

You may also like

Omar Vizquel praises this Venezuelan pitcher in Spring...

Straten: “Klopp doesn’t have to win anything, he’s...

MotoGP 2024, the calendar: all the Grands Prix

Verstappen and Red Bull world champions again?

Djokovic achieves a record that destroys the debate...

ANALYSIS. Jacky Mathijssen: “A successful evening on all...

Galliani, Fifa and UEFA crowd the calendars and...

A bang in tobogganing: Toni Eggert makes his...

Cameron Norrie reaches Rio Open semi-finals with victory...

Summary of the match Santos vs Mazatlán (1-0)...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy