Almost two decades later, Materazzi has revealed what he told him to cause the Frenchman’s anger

Incident that Zidane also spoke about a few months ago, in an interview

Marco Materazzi was the protagonist of an action in the 2006 World Cup with Zinedine Zidane, who he gave the footballer a strong headbutt of the Italian international team. Nails images that went around the world and that now, 17 years later, Materazzi has revealed what he said to cause the anger of the French prior to the incident that ended with the expulsion of Zizou.

“Zidane offered me his shirt, I told him no, that I preferred his sister“explained, laughing, Marco Materazzi in statements for Italian Football TV in a new episode of his podcast, in which they also discussed the untold moments of José Morinho, curiosities about the 2006 Italian team, hilarious stories about Gattuso , the toughest strikers he has faced and the treble for Inter.

An incident that Zinédine Zidane also spoke about a few months ago, in an interview he gave to ‘L’Èquipe’: “That day, my mother was very tired. “I had my sister on the phone several times a day. For me it was a concern. He (Materazzi) did not tell me about my mother. He has often said that he did not insult my mother. It’s true. But he did insult my sister, who was with my mother at the time.Zizou explained.

“In the field there were already insults. Everyone talks to each other, sometimes badly, but you do nothing. That day, what happened happened. He provoked something by talking about my sister Lila. It was only a second and it was gone… But then you have to accept it. I’m not proud of it, but it’s part of my career. At that time, it was more fragile”, concluded the Frenchman during the interview.