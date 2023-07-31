Home » Matheus Franca: Crystal Palace set to sign Brazil Under-20 midfielder for reported £26m
Matheus Franca: Crystal Palace set to sign Brazil Under-20 midfielder for reported £26m

Matheus Franca joined Flamengo as a 12-year-old and scored 11 goals for the first team

Crystal Palace are set to sign Brazil Under-20 international midfielder Matheus Franca from Flamengo for a reported £26m.

The 19-year-old has been tracked by Palace for some time and underwent a medical with the Eagles this week.

Franca made 29 appearances this season for Flamengo, scoring three goals.

Palace hope he will fill the void left by talisman Wilfried Zaha, 30, who left the club to join Galatasaray.

Franca joined Brazilian side Flamengo as a youngster and progressed through their youth teams before making his senior debut in December 2021.

Playing primarily as an attacking midfielder, Franca has made 54 appearances for Flamengo in total.

This season he has scored once in nine league games and leaves with Flamengo second in Brazil’s top flight, 12 points behind Botafogo after 17 matches.

Franca will become Palace’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma from Bournemouth on a free transfer.

