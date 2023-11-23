Mathias Fariña, representative of Juan Reynoso on his departure from the Peruvian team: “He is still Peru’s coach, he is not leaving the ship” | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

Juan Reynoso’s continuity as coach of the Peruvian team is in question. This Wednesday, November 22, Mathias Fariña, representative of ‘Cabezón’, spoke with PBO to dispel some doubts about his possible departure.

“We have had dialogue on good terms with the FPF but we have not talked about terminating the contract. Juan Reynoso agreed to lead the team under these conditions. “They guaranteed that this project would go to the last stage,” he indicated.

“Since this whole experience with the Peruvian team began, we have always had a dialogue with the people of the Federation with whom we had a direct link and they have always treated us in an excellent way. The dialogue is frequent and permanent and it is not that it has increased on this date,” he began by mentioning.

“We have not been informed by the Federation of their intention to fire him. Juan is an extremely loyal person, he is extremely hard-working, it is very easy to speak from ignorance but of those who work with him daily, he has total support for what he is doing and publicly several players have expressed their support, they are to death with him project,” he continued.

“He is convinced, because the players are convinced, that there is light at the end of the tunnel in the project and for that reason Juan is not going to get off the boat, regardless of people’s annoyance,” he concluded.

