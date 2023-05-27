Home » Mathias Vacek set the fifth time in the prologue of the Tour of Norway
Mathias Vacek set the fifth time in the prologue of the Tour of Norway

Vacek completed his first start after almost a month and a half. The last time the Czech talent rode the classic Amstel Gold Race in mid-April, which he did not finish.

Tulett, 21, won by a single second ahead of Ineos Grenadiers team-mate American Magnus Sheffield to claim his second career win.

The Tour of Norway is part of the UCI ProSeries, the second highest series after the World Tour. The winner will be announced on Monday in Stavanger.

Cycle race Around Norway – prologue (7.4 km)
1. Tulett (Brit.) 14:28
2. Sheffield (USA) -1
3. Valter (MaĐ) -20
5. M. VACEK (CZE) -28
