As announced on Sunday, Mathieu Valbuena (38) will join Apollon Limassol. At the end of the contract with Olympiakos, the former French international (52 caps) chose to stay close to Greece, despite another proposal from Morocco, and therefore gave his agreement to the Cypriot club, where he will commit for a season. Valbuena must join his new teammates in Slovakia, where they are currently training, to pass his medical examination.

