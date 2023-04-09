Home Sports Mathieu van der Poel leaves Wout van Aert
John Degenkolb falls at the decisive moment, Mathieu van der Poel celebrates after his arch-rival Wout van Aert broke down in the legendary Roubaix velodrome. In a dramatic finale, the Dutchman managed his first victory in the hell of the north and won the classic Paris-Roubaix on Easter Sunday. After 257 kilometers – 54.5 of them over brutal cobblestones – the cross world champion prevailed as a soloist and triumphed three weeks after Milan-Sanremo in his second monument of cycling this year.

The Belgian Jasper Philipsen secured second place ahead of his compatriot van Aert. The brilliantly fighting Degenkolb took seventh place after a fall in the decisive phase and thus missed his second triumph in Roubaix after 2015. Despite the accident, the 34-year-old showed a strong performance that was hardly thought possible. Max Walscheid rounded off the strong performance of the German cycling pros in eighth place.

Van der Poel: “It doesn’t get any better”

“It’s unbelievable how we drove as a team. Jasper is second. It doesn’t get any better. I had one of the best days on the bike. I kept attacking but I couldn’t outperform the others. When Wout had a defect, I drove as fast as I could. Of course it’s bad luck, but that’s part of the race,” said van der Poel.

The decision was once again made in the Carrefour de l’Arbre sector with about 18 kilometers to go. First, Degenkolb fell after a collision with van der Poel, whereupon van Aert attacked. The Belgian pulled away with van der Poel, but shortly before the end of the 2.3-kilometre section he suffered a defective rear wheel. Van der Poel capitalized on his archrival’s bad luck and drove to his first Roubaix win.

