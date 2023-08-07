Mathieu Van der Poel wins gold in the road race at the Glasgow Cycling World Championships

It’s Dutch Mathieu Van der Poel the winner of the online test of the Glasgow Cycling World Championshipsin Scotland, having already won the Milan-San Remo in March and the Paris-Runaix just last April. A record unprecedented for the new champion who, despite a fall due to the rain just 16 km from the finish, won the 272 km from Edinburgh and Glasgowpreceding the Belgian by 1’37”. Wout Van Aertwho conquers the second step of the podium, and 1’45” for the Slovenian Tadej Pogacarmedal of bronze. The Italian Alberto Bettiol closes at tenth place more than 4′ from Van der Poel, after being the protagonist of a solo action for about 30km. Matteo Trentin was instead forced to retreat after a bad crash with about 86km to go. The last Italian victory remains instead that of Alessandro Ballan fifteen years ago in Varese. Van der Poel thus becomes the first Dutch World Champion since Joop Zoetemelk in 1985. The Dutchman also won Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo this season, as well as the cyclo-cross World Championships no one had ever succeeded.

