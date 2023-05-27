Mattarella: “I played tennis and supported Bartali, now I follow volleyball. A great champion? Zanardi”

“I have no reason to hide that, when possible, I follow the volleyball and its successes. But let me quote one great man of sports, Alex Zanardi. A person who has suffered and who has always reacted. I have the his smilehis optimism. Zanardi testified to what sport really is: first of all joy of life“. The president of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellatalks about his passion for sport in an interview with Journalon the eve of the last stage of the Tour of Italy in Rome which will see his presence for the pink jersey award ceremony. And cycling, at least as a young man, was one of the interests of the Head of State: “I was definitely for Gino Bartali; which, however, did not prevent me from being happy for the hour record or for the World Championship couples“.

Read Also “It doesn’t matter what job you do, you can’t back down”: sportsmen shoveling mud after the flood in Emilia-Romagna

“Personally – says Mattarella – I remember the Giri d’Italia and the Tours of Bartali, Coppi and Magni”. But not only that: “The victories of Baldini; the young athletes of Rome Olympics, in ’60, with the exciting victory in the two hundred of Berrutiwith his dark glasses. The style of the brothers D’Inzeo. And then, over the years, the successes of Sara Simeonhe recorded Pietro Menneathe power of Let them down. Italy Germany 4 to 3, the World Cup Spain con Sandro Pertini bringing home the samples. And again the voices that have recounted these exploits, transforming them into legends: Paolo Rosi, Giampiero Galeazzi, Nando Martellini and many others. Or the pages of true literature who, on those moments, wrote great journalists such as BreraMura, Clerics, Minà. Up to the most recent victories, to the many protagonists of our days. A story that continues, keeping the same intact charmarousing passions and emotions that go well beyond the perimeter of the stadiums and become cultural heritage”.

Among the most recent victories, the President of the Republic underlines “the victory at Wembley, with Italy champion of Europe, it was an emotion and a source of pride. As well as some triumphs of our girls and boys of many national teams: in theathleticsdal I swim allo sci – how to say from the sea to the mountains -, from fencing at the volleyball, from Bebe Vio to Paola Egonu”. Just volleyball, Mattarella confesses, is one of the sports he currently follows the most. But when there is a great sportsman to mention, the Head of State thinks of Alex Zanardifirst Formula 1 driver and then Paralympic champion, still in treatment after the terrible accident with his handbike: “I’ll send him a big hello“.

Read Also Sampdoria, there is an agreement for the sale: “The club passes to Radrizzani and Manfredi”

Sport, the Head of State is keen to recall, “is respect for the rulesit is respect for others, it is a challenge not against opponents but against own limits. Sport is certainly also competitive spirit, competition, but above all it must be respect and loyalty. When it loses these characters it loses its charm. The sport authentic” is “true antidote to fanaticismat the partisanship, at the violenceand unfortunately also al racism, which too often pollute our stadiums. Poisons that have nothing to do with sport”. Finally, one last personal recollection: “La tennis racket it has accompanied me since I was a boy and I still regret it to have interrupted decades ago. Like all my peers I played at soccer although my role was usually that of benchvaluable because it allowed to provide advice. I also do not regret it because now I am obliged to support the referees“.