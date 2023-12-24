Matte Smets started as captain against Charleroi in the absence of Godeau: “Band gave me an extra boost”

© Dick Demey

Captain Matte Smets

No goal conceded and a late victory. Matte Smets could look back with satisfaction on his debut as captain of STVV. Despite his young age, nineteen, Smets dominated the Truiense defense. “I tried to direct the team as much as possible today, which worked quite well. That captaincy? It is of course nice to receive this confidence from the coach.”

Furthermore, Smets admitted that the Canaries’ priority was to keep a clean sheet and not to concede clumsy goals like in recent weeks. “If we don’t concede a goal, we always gain at least a point. That was important after RWDM anyway. And one goal is enough to get the three points, like today.”

Unhappy Kaya

After a measly one in nine, a victory against Charleroi was welcome. Smets also indicated this: “We did not have a good feeling about RWDM. Partly because of that heavy loss we were so focused today.”

Fatih Kaya missed some opportunities and is still waiting for his first league goal. “The goals will come for him. He played a very strong match, but was unhappy that the ball did not fly against the ropes. First a defender took his attempt off the line, then Koffi stopped the shot with a great reflex. It’s just not going well for the goal for the time being.” (ed/gus)

