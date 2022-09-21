Home Sports Matteo and the K-bike ascent with bib number 1
Matteo and the K-bike ascent with bib number 1

September 19, 2022

September 19, 2022

The sun shone brightly on the day dedicated to Matteo Gamerro, 43 years old from Barone Canavese, who took part in the Ivrea – Mombarone foot race on Sunday 18th. For Matteo, now immobilized, he causes a serious illness, a wish that comes true: to participate in a foot race again. At the starting line, his big smile and bib number one in plain sight. The ascent towards Mombarone, in the context of the race, was possible thanks to the boys of the Ivrea rugby club who, hand in hand with the association Team 3 legs on the shoulder with the New Angels group, founded by Ivan Giacomini and Daniele Boero , have completed the feat of bringing the young man as high as possible aboard a K-bike. Riccardo Attye for Ivrea rugby: «All the boys who participated (26 in total) did their utmost to bring Matteo where we had set out. Cramps, fatigue and difficulties have not stopped us. It was a nice mix of skills, everyone played his part ». The 22 New Angels in yellow fluo jersey: «We have accomplished a great feat – commented Giacomini and Daniele – managing to reach our finish line in three hours and 9 minutes. It was Matteo who pushed us: his eyes urged us not to give up. It was a success that we hope will be a watershed for the organization of an edition open to other disabled children ». Matteo, the evening before the race, had written to his companions: “Tomorrow it will be hard, so everyone will go to bed early, please.” In Andrate also Roberto and Teresina the parents of Matteo. In their eyes: so much emotion. –

