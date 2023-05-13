Matteo Arnaldi, the 22-year-old who amazed in Rome: defeated Schwartzman, now the derby with Musetti

Matthew Arnaldi turn on the Forum Italian on the night of the International Tennis a Roma and surpasses the former world number 8 Diego Schwartzman in the first round of the Masters 1000. The Italian tennis player needs them three sets to beat the Argentine with the score of 6-1/4-6/6-3. Great show and a standing ovation from the public for an exchange that will enter the ranking of the most beautiful of the year, with Arnaldi making a comeback complete with tweener (the ball hit between the legs on the run) but then lost the point. However, the most important thing for the 22-year-old Arnaldi is to have won the match: he thus arrives in the second round, where he will meet Lorenzo Musetti in a blue derby. Only one precedent between the two at the Challenger’s Barlettawhere the number 103 in the ATP ranking got the upper hand, beating the 2022 Hamburg champion by 6-2/6-0.

Arnaldi’s great season on clay continues: after the victory at the Challengers of Tenerife e Murcia, the second round a Barcelona and the great performance in Madrid against the world number 4 Casper Ruud, the blue shows that this is its surface par excellence. His serve is improving match after match (4 aces against the Argentine’s 0) and the game is increasingly varied. And so the ranking also improves: to date the 22-year-old has virtually already entered the top 100 in the world. There is room for further growth. Well too Lorenzo Sonego e Marco Cecchinatowho advance to the second round of the Internationals thanks to victories respectively on Chardy e Mc Donald.