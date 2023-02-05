Of Sports editorial team

The tennis player and the showgirl still together: they had already been to see Olimpia and then Who had immortalized them in front of her house

Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta together at San Siro to see the derby. The evening of 20 January, which began with another sporting event, the Euroleague basketball match between Olimpia Milano and Lyon-Villeurbanne at the Assago Forum, was therefore not unique football player Kevin-Prince Boateng, and then on the cover of Chi.

After the race, the two had been spotted together in a Milanese club by the influencer Deianira Marzano who, in an Instagram story, had photographed them sitting next to each other and in a very confidential attitude. Now at San Siro they have certainly not gone unnoticed