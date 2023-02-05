Home Sports Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta at the San Siro to see Inter-Milan-breaking latest news
Sports

Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta at the San Siro to see Inter-Milan-breaking latest news

by admin
Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta at the San Siro to see Inter-Milan-breaking latest news
Of Sports editorial team

The tennis player and the showgirl still together: they had already been to see Olimpia and then Who had immortalized them in front of her house

Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta together at San Siro to see the derby. The evening of 20 January, which began with another sporting event, the Euroleague basketball match between Olimpia Milano and Lyon-Villeurbanne at the Assago Forum, was therefore not unique football player Kevin-Prince Boateng, and then on the cover of Chi.

After the race, the two had been spotted together in a Milanese club by the influencer Deianira Marzano who, in an Instagram story, had photographed them sitting next to each other and in a very confidential attitude. Now at San Siro they have certainly not gone unnoticed

February 5, 2023 (change February 5, 2023 | 11:00 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  Dare to dream and show confidence[2022 Kohler Youth Football Challenge]kicks off in Tianjin_TOM Sports

You may also like

NBA, Orlando beats Charlotte with 22 points and...

Milan: Pioli, a defeat that hurts morally –...

Thailand Open: Britain’s Heather Watson beats Yulia Putintseva...

Dodgers, at fans’ urging, finally retiring Fernando Valenzuela’s...

All the goals of the FC Barcelona –...

Against Italy, the Blues confirmed that they were...

Formula 1 pre-season testing schedule & 2023 car...

Wolfsburg 2-4 Bayern Munich: Champions back top of...

The first anniversary of the successful Beijing Winter...

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Harry Kane passes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy