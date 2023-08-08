Matteo Berrettini beats Barrère at ATP Toronto, now the derby with Jannik Sinner – breaking latest news

by Marco Calabresi

Berrettini imposes himself on the French Barrre and finds Sinner in the sixteenths. Musetti also arrives in the second round, beaten in straight sets by Nishioka

And derby it is. The first of the two Masters 1000 on hard courts before the US Open opens with the double victory of Lorenzo Musetti against the Japanese Nishioka and Matteo Berrettini against the French Barrre.

A success, that of Matteo (6-4 6-3 in an hour and 15′), which will allow him to challenge Jannik Sinner in a blue duel in the second round that will be seen for the first time. That Berrettini had once again taken the right path was also seen at Wimbledon, where he stopped in the round of 16 against Alcaraz; in Toronto there has been further progress in physical condition which, it is hoped, will bring him healthy and fresh to Flushing Meadows.

The first break in the match, Berrettini gave by taking service in the third game. When it came to serving to close the first set, however, his arm didn’t tremble: four consecutive firsts (ten aces overall at the end of the match with 79% of firsts on the court) and 6-4. The second set also started very well for the Roman who, however, after immediately taking the break, with a smash in the corridor in a very foul serving session gave Barrre, number 58 in the world (Berrettini at the moment 20 positions higher), two possibilities to return.

The first canceled with an ace, not the second, with another mistake — this time forehand — which gave the Frenchman the immediate counterbreak. In the only difficult moment of the entire game, however, Matteo had the physical and mental strength to regain the advantage in the fifth game: first the winning lob, then the passer-by. Another great point in the eighth game, closed with a soft vole, which then allowed him to keep his serve. Two match points immediately afterwards, with Barrre at bat: the second good, to get to the derby-show with Sinner.

