Home Sports Matteo Carminati died in Ardesio: the 25-year-old shepherd fell for 100 meters
Sports

Matteo Carminati died in Ardesio: the 25-year-old shepherd fell for 100 meters

by admin
Matteo Carminati died in Ardesio: the 25-year-old shepherd fell for 100 meters

Bergamo, 1 August 2022 – Tragedy in the Bergamo area: a twenty-five year old from Sorisole died, this afternoon, in the area of Vaccarizza, at 1,600 meters above sea level, in the municipality of Ardesio. The young man, Matteo Carminati, has fallen for a hundred meters while he played his shepherd’s work. Next to him was found the body of his dog. It is not known whether he himself fell or followed his master when he saw him tumbling down the escarpment.

He participated in the Pasturus project

Matteo, a university student, participated in the ‘Pasturs’ project, now in its seventh edition and aimed in particular at those who love the mountains, a project that introduces the world of pastoralism and farming in contact with nature. The protagonists of the project, in addition to the breeders of the Orobie, are young adult volunteers who, properly trained, live for a period in the mountain pastures with the breeders themselves, to help them take effective measures to protect the flocks, such as direct surveillance of the flocks, the use of cattle protection dogs, the installation of mobile electrified fences.

The alarm

It was the others members of the organization not to see him return ea raise the alarm. The 118 helicopter arrived on the spot, but the medical staff could not help but ascertain the death of the 25-year-old. The Alpine Rescue was also present, while the Blue Cross of Gromo took care of the recovery of the body with 118. The dynamics are still in short supply by the Carabinieri of the Clusone Company.

You may also like

Extra-time victory over Germany, England women’s team win...

Chiellini: “I’ll show everyone how much US football...

The first China Youth Football League National Finals...

Spezia, presented the jerseys for the 2022/23 season:...

Roma Capitale, Nicelli second twice The stradellino driver...

NBA releases NFT, NFL wants to push blockchain...

Leonardo Del Vecchio, the will: this is who...

Juve, the Mertens idea comes to zero: he...

Bossi and Silvani win the GP of Pozzol...

Small law:I did have contact with Milan in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy