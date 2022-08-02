Bergamo, 1 August 2022 – Tragedy in the Bergamo area: a twenty-five year old from Sorisole died, this afternoon, in the area of Vaccarizza, at 1,600 meters above sea level, in the municipality of Ardesio. The young man, Matteo Carminati, has fallen for a hundred meters while he played his shepherd’s work. Next to him was found the body of his dog. It is not known whether he himself fell or followed his master when he saw him tumbling down the escarpment.

He participated in the Pasturus project

Matteo, a university student, participated in the ‘Pasturs’ project, now in its seventh edition and aimed in particular at those who love the mountains, a project that introduces the world of pastoralism and farming in contact with nature. The protagonists of the project, in addition to the breeders of the Orobie, are young adult volunteers who, properly trained, live for a period in the mountain pastures with the breeders themselves, to help them take effective measures to protect the flocks, such as direct surveillance of the flocks, the use of cattle protection dogs, the installation of mobile electrified fences.

The alarm

It was the others members of the organization not to see him return ea raise the alarm. The 118 helicopter arrived on the spot, but the medical staff could not help but ascertain the death of the 25-year-old. The Alpine Rescue was also present, while the Blue Cross of Gromo took care of the recovery of the body with 118. The dynamics are still in short supply by the Carabinieri of the Clusone Company.