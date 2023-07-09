Matteo Manassero wins the Italian Challenge Open, Pierre Pineau and Robin Roussel in the top 10

If Matteo Manassero did the job this Sunday, the Italian almost did not know the immense joy of a success at home. Put under pressure by its competitors, and in particular by Alex Fitzpatrick and Will Enefer, the Transalpine initially trembled, despite its birdie at hole number 1, conceding two bogeys on the way out. However, the long putt in by the Copenhagen Challenge winner in May initiated his formidable comeback. Thus, he then recovered perfectly validating three additional birdies and an eagle at 14 to return a card of 67 (-21 total). The latter allows him to win his second victory of the season and his career on the Challenge Tour.

Hell not far from the big blow

Matteo Manassero wins with three lengths ahead of Will Enefer (-18 total). Author of a nice score of 66, the Englishman has long been in the game thanks to his eight birdies, even spending part of Sunday in the lead. However, the 25-year-old also made two bogeys on holes 16 and 17 which were crucial. He must therefore be content with the place of runner-up. The third step of the podium is occupied by Marc Hammer (-17).

The big finish of Pineau and Roussel

At -16 total, Alex Fitzpatrick finally takes 4th place. Off to a good start with two birdies in the first leg, the Englishman was less solid afterwards (two birdies, two bogeys) and could not interfere until the end in the fight for the coronation. Five players share 5th position (-14). We find first Pierre Pineau. The Frenchman had a great fourth round, completing the Golf Nazionale course in 62 shots thanks to ten birdies and without conceding the slightest fault. Alongside him are Sebastian Friedrichsen, Nicolai Kristensen, Jack Davidson and his compatriot Robin Roussel.

The 29-year-old also recorded a formidable record, 65. Solid in the first leg (two birdies, one bogey), the Habs then completely let go by chaining six new birdies between holes 10 and 16. The top 10 is completed by a trio in 10th place (-13 total). This one is composed by Euan Walker, Benjamin Follett-Smith and Pieter Moolman.

Among the other French representatives still present in Viterbo, Julien Sale ranks 26th (-9 total), Ugo Coussaud points to 34th place (-8), Félix Mory and Grégory Bourdy take 47th position (-5) while Riu Victor and Clément Berardo are 53rd (-3).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

