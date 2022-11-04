Home Sports Matthew McConaughey: 53-year-old sex symbol physique. Here’s how he does it
Matthew McConaughey: 53-year-old sex symbol physique. Here's how he does it

Matthew McConaughey: 53-year-old sex symbol physique. Here’s how he does it

His training program of Matthew McConaughey was created by Gunnar Peterson, famous trainer of Hollywood celebrities. McConaughey doesn’t like the gym too much so he alternates training with free body and the one with i weights. The circuits are short, 15-20 minutes, but intense and affect all the muscles of the body. But his favorite training is running, especially on the beach. 20 minutes of running and then on the way back 10 sets of 20 push-ups for a total of … 200! Enough to literally make your chest and arm muscles explode. Other sports that the actor loves? Long routes in bicycle, bodyweight exercises in the park, swimming and padel. The actor also loves football, and is a huge fan of Chelsea.

