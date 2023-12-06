Matthias Mayer is ambassador for the 2025 Saalbach World Cup

Matthias Mayer, Austria’s most successful alpine ski racer at the Winter Olympics, is now an ambassador for the 2025 World Championships in Saalbach. The Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV) announced this on Wednesday.

“I would like to share my passion for skiing with all fans and contribute to a successful World Ski Championships,” said the 33-year-old from Carinthia, who is accompanying the men’s speed teams in an advisory role this season, according to the broadcast.

“Matthias will not only arouse the enthusiasm of the fans, but also actively participate in events and PR activities to increase the anticipation and enthusiasm for the World Championships in Saalbach 2025,” said Christian Scherer, ÖSV General Secretary and World Cup Managing Director.

