Matthias Valkiers is ready for a Christmas miracle against Menen with Haasrode Leuven: “Everything on everything for that final place” (Volleyball)

Volleyball Cup of Belgium Haasrode Leuven – Menen

Leuven –

Haasrode Leuven faces an immense challenge: the second leg in the semi-final of the Belgian Cup against Menen. With a 3-1 deficit from the first meeting, the task is clear, but difficult. VHL must win 4-0 or 4-1 after a golden set to advance to the final in the Antwerp Sportpaleis.

A fact to start with: there is one Leuven team that was once allowed to lift the Belgian Cup and that was Red Star Leuven in 1975. Long gone times, but for Haasrode Leuven the moment is getting close. Although it first has to be over Menen, which highlighted the Leuven team’s poorer period by winning the first leg 3-1.

It was a bitter defeat that is still fresh in Matthias Valkiers’ memory. Emotions still flare when we remind the seasoned setter of the golden opportunity to make it 0-2 after a failed free ball. “And yet the point had to go to us. The video footage showed that it was a block-out and not a ball against Hendrik Tuerlinckx’s antenna. A mistake by the ref can happen. Although I don’t think it is professional that he did not check this afterwards, as he had promised,” Valkiers begins excitedly. “I rarely worry about such a phase, but this time it was crucial. Now it becomes 1-1 and we ultimately lose. It’s a good thing that we won against Menen three days later in the competition (2-3, ed.). We had already lost four times in a row before that and that was starting to weigh heavily.”

Other stars

If his teammates are as sharp as Matthias Valkiers himself, then it promises to provide sparks on Saturday evening in the Sportoase. “We have to be awake from the beginning. Not like last weekend against Maaseik when we only met the deadline from the third set,” said Valkiers, who still has to do without his attacking connections Hendrik Tuerlinckx (shoulder) and Simon Peeters (abdominal muscles). “A pity, but that is the reality. Other players must therefore stand up, like Sietse De Bruyn did in recent matches. It is good to know that we can count on everyone.”

Despite the fact that Haasrode Leuven is under pressure, its fate is still in its own hands. “Our mission is clear: win the golden set and win 4-0 or 4-1. People can indeed ignore the situation and simply focus on that golden set. We will then have to watch out for Gilles Vandecaveye’s cannon depots. I heard that they have already installed three supporter buses, so hopefully the Sportoase will also be quite full with our supporters. We can really use their vocal support. It will help us to do everything we can and achieve that final spot,” concludes Valkiers.

