TALK. Tinet Prata enjoys the victory of two of its great and expected protagonists, Mattia Boninfante and Luca Porro, in the European Under 20 men’s volleyball. In the final on Sunday evening in Montesilvano, Italy beat Poland 3-2. A success that follows the victory of Italy senior by Fefè De Giorgi at the World Cup two weeks, again over Poland. Mattia Boninfante, setter, is also captain of the under 20 team, while Porro was elected the best band striker of the whole tournament. Both are over the moon. They will rest for 4-5 days, then they will join the rest of the team in the gym, to face the preparation for the upcoming Serie A2 championship, which will start on 8 October with the first championship challenge, Prata – Porto Viro. Both are returning from a fantastic season: they won the Italian cup of A3, the championship and added this gold in blue to their personal notice board.

«We won against a very tough one, Poland were great opponents in the final – commented Mattia Boninfante – they have a similar game to ours, they are not very strong, but they are very smart from a technical point of view. They defended very well, even on cover. The defeat with France helped us. We corrected the mistakes in the final race. We played the fifth set with the fire inside ». Luca Porro scored 6 aces in the final. «I have never been afraid of not making it – he added – compared to the first phase when we beat the Poles 3-0, they seemed transformed. They set up a different race, with some tactical changes. I am happy with both the gold and the award for best striker ». The two talents received congratulations, via social media, from the mayor of Prata, the very sporty Katia Cescon. A few days and then the two European champions will return to Prata. Tinet needs them.