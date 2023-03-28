FISI champions Mattia Casse, Sofia Goggia e Michele Moioli will be the guests of honor today at the flagship Piquadro in Corso Buenos Aires in Milan. The event, open to the public from 18:00 to 19:30, will be an opportunity to present the new products of the Corno alle Scale collection that Piquadro, Official Partner of FISI, has created in collaboration with the athletes and technicians of the Federation.

Equipped with functional accessories for various disciplines and made of ultra-performing materials and with particular attention to the environment, the Corno alle Scale line is aimed at ski mountaineering, alpine skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts but also at trekking, hiking and biking with a wide range of different products whose high technical standards are certified by the athletes and coaches of the Italian Winter Sports Federation.

The main material of which the Piquadro Corno alle Scale line is made is Cordura 305 DEN, a high performance fabric in terms of durability, lightness and resistance. The double layer Water Resistance treatment also guarantees waterproofing.

Like all Piquadro fabrics, this Cordura is also an eco-friendly material because it is 40% recycled using PET bottles. It therefore fits fully into the green strategy of the Bologna-based company based on the guidelines of its sustainability report which imposes the use of recycled materials and control of the supply chain as well as energy efficiency, the reduction of emissions and the use of natural resources, as well as actions in favor of the territory.

And it is precisely from a wider project in favor of the territory that the Corno alle Scale line was born. In fact, since September 2020 Piquadro has been at the forefront of supporting the community of its mountains through the relaunch of the ski resort in the Bolognese Apennines on whose slopes Alberto Tomba trained as a boy. For its rebirth, Marco Palmieri, founder and president of Piquadro, has decided to commit himself personally with the intention of developing conscious and sustainable tourism that allows for a balance to be found between economic and environmental sustainability.

In line with the Corno alle Scale project, the backpack supplied to the FISI national teams is carbon neutral. The CO2 emitted for its production was in fact calculated and then compensated through the purchase of certified carbon credits.