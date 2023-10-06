Mattia Faraoni testimonial of the Leone 1947 brand

The historic Italian company of fighting and boxing articles Leone 1947 has signed the popular ISKA world champion and super influencer Mattia Faraoni to a contract.

With this contract, Leone Sport, in addition to the visibility guaranteed by Faraoni’s following, also obtains the partnership with one of the most interesting fighters in Italy in the -95 kg category.

But that’s not all, in fact the Milanese company also signs the sponsorship contract with OKTAGON TORINO covering the role of GOLD SPONSOR of the most famous Italian Fighting event, in fact the 26th edition of the gala, created in 1996 by Carlo Di Blasi will have everyone the gloves of the 3 ISKA world titles marked Leone 1947.

This confirms the winning strategy and the synergy that sees LEONE 1947 and OKTAGON launched towards common goals to further elevate combat sports in Italy.

