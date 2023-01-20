Home Sports Mattia Lucarelli, son of Cristiano, arrested for group sexual assault
Mattia Lucarelli, son of Cristiano, arrested for group sexual assault

Mattia Lucarelli, son of Cristiano, arrested for group sexual assault

The 23-year-old Livorno soccer player in Serie D and a 22-year-old friend of his are now under house arrest. The abuses would have been committed on an American student in Milan

The Milan police have carried out a precautionary custody order under house arrest against a 22-year-old and a 23-year-old, both Italians, for a group sexual assault committed last March 2022 against an American student in the Lombard capital. The 23-year-old is Mattia Lucarelli, a Livorno footballer (Serie D) and son of former striker Cristiano Lucarelli (Livorno, Parma, Atalanta, Valencia).

the reconstruction

According to what was reconstructed by the Milan prosecutor’s office, which directed the agents of the fourth section of the mobile team, the young American, at the end of an evening spent at the disco with some friends, had accepted a ride in the car from five young men who, instead of taking her back at home, they would take her to an apartment. In the house in the city center, the girl was allegedly forced by the group to suffer the violence committed, in particular, by the two Italians who were the recipients of the pre-trial detention order carried out with the collaboration of the mobile squad of the Livorno police station.

January 20 – 12:48

