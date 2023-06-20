Mattia Zaccagni and Chiara Nasti fairytale wedding – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

The wedding in the church at the Ara Coeli, the party at Villa Miani. Many VIP guests were present from Immobile to Pessina, from Cataldi to Marcel Jacobs

Mattia Zaccagni, Lazio’s offensive midfielder, and Chiara Nasti got married today, Tuesday 20 June. They said sa Rome, at the basilica of Santa Maria in Ara Coeli, the same as the wedding of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi on June 19, 2005. The day continued with the celebrations at Villa Miani, a structure that offers a wonderful view of the capital. Among the numerous guests, also the teammate (and captain of Lazio), Ciro Immobile. In addition to many other teammates of yesterday and today and famous sportsmen from Danilo Cataldi to Christian Maggio from Alessio Romagnoli to Matteo Pessina to Marcel Jacobs.

For the Mattia Zaccagni sa, Chiara Nasti chose a dress with a full skirt, an embroidered bodice and a long veil. Dark suit for the groom and for Chiara’s father, who accompanied her daughter to the altar. The very happy influencer also started running to get there before her, only to then notice it and slow down. Clare’s witnesses were her sister Angela Nasti, former tronista of Men and Women, and a couple of friends. The bride was excited, as was the Lazio midfielder, Zaccagni. Who was accompanied to the altar, he too as per tradition, by his mother, as documented by the first photos circulated on social networks. The Lazio footballer arrived at the church a few minutes before Chiara entered, also visibly excited.

Last night Zaccagni made the typical serenade going under the balcony of the future bride complete with a bouquet of roses. Among the songs chosen was I’ll wait for you at the altar by Tony Colombo. Zaccagni and Nasti had formalized their relationship in December 2021, a few days before Christmas. The couple have a son, born in November 2022, named Thiago.

