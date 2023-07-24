Home » Mauricio Dubón’s 9th Inning Home Run Seals Victory for Astros Against Athletics
Title: Mauricio Dubón’s Late Home Run Clinches Victory for Astros against Athletics

Date: July 23, 2023

Byline: Associated Press

Houston, TX – In an intense matchup between the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics, Mauricio Dubón of Honduras emerged as the hero, smashing a two-out home run in the top of the ninth inning to secure a 3-2 victory for the Astros on Sunday.

The game remained tightly contested throughout, with both teams battling for dominance. Yainer Diaz showcased his power by slugging his 11th home run of the season, contributing to the Astros’ offensive efforts. The team’s victory now places them just three games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West division.

In the ninth inning, fellow Dominican Jeremy Pena drew a walk, but was subsequently caught attempting to steal second base. Nevertheless, Dubón, who had struggled earlier in the game, redeemed himself with a decisive hit. Connecting with a slider, Dubón sent the ball sailing into center field for his fifth home run of the season, matching his highest tally from the past two years.

The Astros’ reliever, Hector Neris, showcased his composure by retiring three critical batters and escaping trouble in the eighth inning when the tying run threatened to take the game away from Houston. Bryan Abreu stepped up and recorded the final three outs, earning his third save of the season.

Although the Athletics held the lead for a significant portion of the game, the Astros managed to claw their way back. In the seventh inning, Corey Julks displayed patience at the plate, drawing a walk with the bases loaded and two outs to tie the game at 2-2.

The Astros’ Dominican players had a notable impact on the match, with Yaniel Diaz going 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, and Jeremy Pena going 0-for-2. Mauricio Dubón, the Honduran star, went 1-for-5, delivering a crucial run and an RBI with his game-winning home run.

The Athletics’ Colombian player, Jordan Diaz, had a strong performance, going 2-for-4, while Cuban Aledmys Diaz had a challenging day at the plate, going 0-for-3.

The Astros’ thrilling victory against the Athletics showcases their determination and resilience as they continue to chase down the division’s leaders. With this win, the Astros are now positioned just three games behind the Rangers, creating an exciting race in the AL West division.

