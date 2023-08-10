Mavs: Annual with Derrick Jones

0
The Dallas Mavericks have reached an agreement with Derrick Jones.
The Dallas Mavericks have reached an agreement with Derrick Jones.
The player has signed a fully guaranteed year.
Free agent F/C Derrick Jones Jr. has agreed to a one-year fully guaranteed deal with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent Aaron Turner of @VerusTeam told @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/z2hPxLDIEn
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2023
See also Real Madrid and the golden generation change for the third time | Long reading | Al Jazeera