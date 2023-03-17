Status: 03/12/2023 1:47 p.m

The way Borussia Mönchengladbach fans deal with Max Eberl is still in focus. On Sunday after the first reunion, RB Leipzig’s sports director again rejected allegations. Meanwhile, coach Marco Rose wanted to talk about sport after the victory over his ex-club.

The Bundesliga game against Borussia Mönchengladbach had just ended when Max Eberl headed for the guest team’s dressing room. At Daniel Farke’s press conference, journalists wanted to know what the sporting director of RB Leipzig had said to the players of his former club. “I can’t say. I wasn’t there,” said the Gladbach coach: “But I’ll ask the boys right away.”

Leipzig has consolidated its position in the Champions League places. Gladbach’s fans used the game to protest against Leipzig – and to criticize Max Eberl.

Recent posters against Eberl

With 3:0 the Champions League round of 16 defeated the “foals”. RB thus maintained its good starting position in the fight for re-entry into the premier class. But in addition to everything sporty on Saturday, there was also the handling of the Borussia fans with Eberl’s former resignation in Mönchengladbach and his Switch to the “commercial club” they hate in focus.

“Megalomania, lies & fake tears, aren’t you ashamed to look in the mirror?” read a banner in the Gladbach fan block. On another, Eberl was dubbed a “characterless bull pig”. As part of their criticism, Gladbach Ultras also denied the RB sports director his mental illness, because of which he retired from Borussia in January 2022. The ultra group “Soccocultura”, for example, speaks explicitly on its website of an “invented” disease.

Eberl himself pointed out during a visit to the TV station’s “double pass”. Sport1 on Sunday (March 12) the allegations against him again vigorously: “I didn’t want to stop, I had to stop. That’s a huge difference, that’s completely negated,” he said about his health problems at the time: “There were for I had no choice as a human being. I had no choice.” He is very concerned about the insults that have been made recently: “It affects me as a person. Yes, it hurts.” RB coach Marco Rose, who is known to have been in office at Borussia from 2019 to 2021, did not want to comment further on the abuse: “Everything has been said about it.”

RB consolidates Champions League spot

In purely sporting terms, it was ultimately a successful afternoon for the people of Leipzig. After the hosts had struggled in the first half despite a lot of possession, they turned up the heat after the break and the penalty saved by RB goalkeeper Janis Blaswich, who was once trained in Gladbach. Timo Werner (57th), Emil Forsberg (71st, penalty kick) and Joško Gvardiol (80th) ensured a clear 3-0 win, with which RB consolidated its place in the Champions League.

And so, after the game, Rose also felt the need to talk more about the sport than about the background noise. “A very well-deserved win. We’re way ahead in all the statistics,” said the coach in an interview with MDR: “And yet it was a tight game because we had to be careful switching over and over again.” After saving the penalty, his team “took the momentum”. The “final conviction” that RB had been missing in attack was now there.

Rose hopes that the improved performance will give strength to the team. She will also need that, because on Tuesday RB is about to reach the quarter-finals in the Champions League: Leipzig are going 1-1 from the first leg to Manchester City.



