Max Muncy Signs Lucrative Extension with Dodgers, Solidifying Future in Los Angeles

Infielder Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers have reached an agreement on a lucrative contract extension, the team announced on Thursday. The deal is reportedly worth $24 million over a span of two years, with an additional option for the 2026 season valued at $10 million.

This new agreement comes after the Dodgers held a $14 million team option on Muncy for the 2024 season. Recognized as a key contributor to the team’s success, the 33-year-old slugger delivered an impressive performance last season. Muncy showcased his power-hitting abilities by launching 36 home runs and maintaining a solid .808 OPS (115 OPS+) in 135 games. Unfortunately, he did experience a setback when he was forced to miss 11 games due to a left hamstring strain.

Having been a pivotal force in the Dodgers’ powerful offense since their resurgence in 2018, Muncy’s contributions have not gone unnoticed. Throughout his six-year tenure in Los Angeles, he has compiled an impressive batting average of .230, an on-base percentage of .356, and a slugging percentage of .486. Muncy’s remarkable offensive numbers also include an impressive tally of 175 home runs, 472 RBIs, and a 125 OPS+.

With this contract extension, Muncy solidifies his status as a core component of the Dodgers lineup for years to come. The organization’s commitment to retaining top talent reaffirms their determination to remain competitive and pursue further success in the upcoming seasons.

Dodgers fans can now eagerly anticipate the continued offensive prowess of Max Muncy, confident that his contributions will play a vital role in the team’s pursuit of a championship in the foreseeable future.