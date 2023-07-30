Max Muncy’s Two Homers Lead Dodgers to 3-2 Victory over Reds

Title: Max Muncy’s Two Homers Propel Dodgers to Victory Against Reds

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy showcased his hitting prowess on Saturday by belting a pair of two-out home runs, including the go-ahead shot in the sixth inning, leading the Dodgers to a narrow 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Muncy was the offensive star for the Dodgers, accounting for both of their hits in the game. However, the rest of the lineup struggled, going 0-for-25 at the plate. Even top hitters Freddie Freeman and David Peralta were unable to find success, finishing the game hitless after four at-bats each.

The first of Muncy’s two home runs came in the opening inning off Reds pitcher Luke Weaver, giving the Dodgers an early 2-0 lead. The impressive blast traveled an impressive 400 feet from home plate. However, the Reds managed to tie the game later on.

Muncy’s heroics were not yet done, as he broke the 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning with a 371-foot drive that landed in the right-field seats. This proved to be the winning hit for the Dodgers, securing their victory.

In the eighth inning, the Reds threatened to tie the game again, placing the potential tying run on second base. Matt McLain singled off Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol, advancing to second on a groundout by pinch hitter Kevin Newman. However, Graterol struck out Spencer Steer, and Evan Phillips came in to retire Joey Votto on an inning-ending groundout to first, securing the win for the Dodgers. Phillips earned his 13th save of the season.

The win was particularly significant for Joe Kelly, who made his debut for the Dodgers after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. Kelly, who was credited with the win, showcased his talent on the mound to help secure the victory for his new team.

In other notable performances, Dominican player Elly de la Cruz had a respectable game for the Reds, going 5-for-1 with a run scored. On the Dodgers’ side, Venezuelan players David Peralta and Miguel Rojas both struggled, going hitless in four and three at-bats, respectively.

With this hard-fought victory, the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their march towards a successful season, while the Cincinnati Reds will need to regroup and bounce back from the narrow defeat.

