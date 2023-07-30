Max Scherzer Traded to Texas Rangers: Mets’ Disappointing Season Leads to Major Deal

Title: Max Scherzer Traded to the Texas Rangers pending his Approval, Mets Continue Offloading Stars

Date: July 29, 2023

In a surprising move ahead of the major league trade deadline, the New York Mets have agreed to trade pitcher Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers, pending the approval of the player himself, a source confirmed to ESPN. This comes after the Mets’ disappointing season and their dwindling hopes of securing a spot in the NL wild-card race.

Scherzer, who boasts a no-trade clause in his contract, has had a decent season with the Mets, posting a 9-4 record and recording 121 strikeouts in 107.2 innings across 19 starts. However, the team’s lackluster performance has made it difficult for them to stay competitive in the tightly contested wild-card race.

This trade comes in the wake of another New York Mets move earlier this week when the team traded reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins in exchange for two promising rookie prospects. The decision to part ways with Robertson was seen as a precursor to further roster changes.

Expressing his disappointment in the team’s performance, Scherzer recently addressed the trade of Robertson, acknowledging that the responsibility for the Mets’ struggles rests on the entire team. He stated, “I’ve had something to do with why we’re in the position we’re in. You can’t be mad at anyone but yourself, but it sucks.”

Looking ahead, Scherzer, who holds a player option worth a staggering $43.3 million for next season, expressed his desire to engage in talks with Mets owner Steve Cohen and the team’s front office before the trade deadline on Tuesday. He emphasized the need for understanding the team’s vision and plans moving forward.

The New York Mets started this season with an eye-popping record payroll of $343 million, but their underwhelming performance has forced them to make some tough decisions regarding their star players. While the departure of Scherzer may leave a void in the Mets’ rotation, it opens up opportunities for the organization to rebuild and potentially contend in the near future.

As the negotiations between the Mets, Scherzer, and the Texas Rangers continue, fans are left eagerly anticipating the finalization of the deal and the potential impact it may have on the future of both franchises.

