Max Scherzer’s Return Uncertain as He Practices Fielding

Max Scherzer Makes Progress in Recovery Ahead of ALCS Return

ARLINGTON – Max Scherzer, the star pitcher for the Texas Rangers, could be making a return to the mound after being out of action since September 13 due to a muscle strain in his right shoulder. The 39-year-old took the field at Globe Life Field on Friday for a practice session, hinting at a potential comeback in the American League Championship Series.

Scherzer, who acquired a 3.20 ERA in eight starts with the Rangers after being traded from the Mets, has been diligently working on his recovery. He threw live batting practice on Wednesday, firing about 65 pitches, and followed it up with a bullpen session on Friday alongside fielding practice.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Scherzer expressed confidence in his recovery, stating, “I’m recovered. I passed all the tests. I’m ready. I respect what Houston can do. I have to arrive at my best level.” He also emphasized the importance of making the best decision possible regarding his return, with input from the team’s doctors.

Despite his absence from the Rangers’ lineup, Scherzer has been actively involved in the team’s postseason journey. He has been in constant communication with the medical staff, discussing the progress and potential steps for his recovery.

The Rangers organization and fans alike are eagerly awaiting Scherzer’s return, as the veteran pitcher’s expertise and experience would undoubtedly boost the team’s chances in the ALCS. With his impressive performances during the regular season, Scherzer has proven to be an invaluable asset, and his potential presence in the playoffs would be a game-changer.

However, the decision regarding Scherzer’s return ultimately depends on his health and readiness to deliver at his highest level. Rangers’ management, coaches, and medical staff are diligently assessing all factors to ensure that he returns to the field with optimal strength and effectiveness.

As the ALCS draws near, all eyes are on Max Scherzer, with the hopes of the Rangers faithful pinned on his potential comeback. The countdown begins as the team awaits the final decision that could shape the outcome of the series.

Share this: Facebook

X

