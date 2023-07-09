Max the impregnable at Silverstone, Ferrari so far never so bad

Max Verstappen wins everything. Silverstone could not be missing from his bag, even if some may think that he struggled a little more than usual. For four laps he left the lead to Norris, author of a blistering start, then he put things back in order and went on his race as always, he in front and the others watching. That’s eleven straight victories for Red Bull. And others will follow. But the surprises come behind him. The McLarens had surprisingly taken second and third place in qualifying and in the race they not only confirmed expectations, but perhaps even went further, with Norris and Piastri never letting Re Max go too far. In the end, the pit stop lottery in the Safety Car took away the bronze step from Piastri. Verstappen first, Norris second, Hamilton third.

Who grows and who deludes

The other Mercedes was also excellent, with Russell managing to make the red tires work amazingly for more than halfway through the race. The Silver Arrows are constantly growing and their return to victory between now and the end of the season cannot be ruled out. Which instead we can absolutely exclude for Ferraris. The Cavallino literally sank at Silverstone. Leclerc ninth, Sainz tenth. Worst result since 2010 for the Maranello team. This time at least the incurable messers will be speechless, who in Austria had cheered with excessive enthusiasm, forgetting when the favorable track had instead weighed on that performance. Charles Leclerc is demoralized: «In the beginning there was no pace. But the main problem is the pace. We struggled in the fast corners and especially in traction we were worse than the others». As well as Carlos Sainz: «Today there was nothing to do. The McLarens were faster than us, the Mercedes were faster than us.”

The “redhead” with the cough

Silverstone has left us the image of this Ferrari as a coughing tow truck from a harsh life, with a future from a gray existence, narrated by its incomprehensible aedi as if it were almost the second force in the world championship. Because our Freddie arrives, Mister A step forward, who reassures everyone, nothing serious, «we didn’t make the most of the package we have. I think we were too conservative, we feared worse tire degradation than there has been, and we were wrong. We were scared.” But don’t worry the fans, “we will continue to develop the cars, but we are all so close from second to tenth place that a small mistake marks the difference”. It’s not an inferior car. A little mistake. Great Freddie. Without Vasseur, we wouldn’t be able to reverse it.

So, we keep making ourselves laugh. The updates continue. One step forward at a time.

The technical attempts to give polish to the Ferraris

Here at Silverstone, the Sf-23 has brought new ones, with a modified diffuser in an attempt to further improve its performance, after the three-dimensional bottom presented in Austria, focused on the elimination of aerodynamic jolts, had given good results. Freddie’s famous “steps forward” with an easy joke, sorry, but that’s how he is. The result at Spielberg had actually been satisfactory, bearing in mind, however, that this was a track where the Ferrari suffered less from the age-old problem of tire wear. In any case, those modifications had not been designed to increase the load generated, but rather to perfect the balance of the car, which was also functional for reducing degradation, without however being able to eradicate it definitively. In any case, the three-dimensional background brought to the Red Bull Ring had managed to fulfill his task, managing to effectively manage the trigger of the porpoising, to counteract the onset of aerodynamic jolts. However, Silverstone is the litmus test, the truth test to understand if the steps forward really continue, or remain only in the words of our Freddie.

The best moment: at qualifying

In the belief of the Maranello engineers, the new diffuser, introduced for this Grand Prix, should help significantly improve the car’s performance. Before the start, the sensations, to use Vasseur’s definition, were “fluctuating”, because the weekend had been somewhat tiring, with Leclerc’s electrical problem which had forced him to miss the whole session on Friday, while the race pace that Sainz had managed to try had given positive, but not excellent results. Qualifying then had placed the Ferraris on the starting grid behind the two McLarens and ahead of the Mercedes, to be watched with some fear, because their race pace was, however, truly impressive, second only to that of the elusive Verstappen.

Float in mediocrity

The race largely confirms the sensations of the eve, purged from the illusory clamor of the cheering that every time pushes the Ferraris beyond their now well-acknowledged limits, despite all the steps forward announced by our dear Freddie. The surprise comes from the McLarens, who not only ratify the excellent qualifying, but who keep up with the Cannibal Verstappen throughout the first laps, even managing to overtake him with Norris leading the race up to the fifth lap. Behind them are the Mercedes, which seem to have solved, they really have, almost all the problems that troubled them in the first part of the season. Ferrari, on the other hand, floats in mediocrity, at best, because this is its undeniable condition, even if we are preparing to read and hear the usual euphoric statements about the Ferrari, which is already solving its problems in view of the next appointment in 15 days in Hungary. Meaningless fantasies.