Max travels alone. Ferrari bankruptcy also in Hungary

Well, we already know who won, even without watching the race, there’s no need for that anyway. Max Verstappen travels alone, seventh win in a row, eleventh for the team, in his most extraordinary season. But behind him the hierarchies coming from Silverstone consolidate, when the good Andrea Stella was modest and said that that track had favored the McLarens and that in Hungary there would be a different music. And instead the music is almost the same, so sweet in the back of the ears of Norris, still second, and quite funereal for Ferrari, which is regaining the shameful performance of two years ago, now the fourth force in the world championship behind the unattainable Red Bull, and the regenerated Mercedes and McLaren, in fact.

Ferrari bankruptcy in Hungary

Seventh Leclerc, who also served a five-second penalty, and eighth Sainz, who mercilessly arrived more than a minute behind the winner. We should be ashamed, but Maranello has good bards and we keep saying that next time, you’ll see, it will be better. All serene and proud to sink like this, one step forward after another towards a real sporting failure. Apart from the disaster of the Reds, in addition to Verstappen’s dominance, the race has reserved two excellent comebacks, that of Perez who finished third and Russell sixth ahead of Leclerc and Sainz. Piastri’s other McLaren had to give way in the final stages to Hamilton, who started from pole, but whose warlike intentions went astray on the first lap in the face of harsh reality.

“All is Not Well”

What you don’t understand is the obstinacy at Ferrari in repeating with a certain incomprehensible levity that all is well Madame la Marchesa, that the car is right and you just need to know how to make the best use of it. Emblematic in this regard was Vasseur’s intervention at the end of the rather disappointing qualifying when he wanted to praise Alfa Romeo’s performance to send a not very indirect message to Maranello and his men: «Am I surprised by their performance? I think they all are. They didn’t bring any updates, they didn’t bring anything specific, yet they went from the bottom to the top positions. This means that by correctly interpreting the package available, progress can be made. I think this is a good lesson.

Worry about the defense of a wrong project

We all always focus on the updates, they didn’t bring anything and went from the bottom to the top positions. This means that by correctly interpreting the package available, we can make progress». But apart from the illusory stubbornness, now bordering on cabaret witticisms, of the legendary Freddie in seeing steps forward everywhere, while perhaps he would do better to worry about whether even Alfa Romeo went faster than the Sf-23 in the race for pole position, worries about defending a wrong project to the bitter end, especially in view of next season. That Saturday’s result had seemed very unsatisfactory was also confirmed by the fact that the Hungaroring was considered a track favorable to the reds.

Hungaroring

The circuit, 4381 meters long, half an hour from Budapest is slow and tortuous, a sort of large kart track made up of 180 big curves, where the absence of long straights poses an important limit to the cooling of the brakes. Of the 11 braking sections at the Hungarian Grand Prix, 4 are considered demanding on the brakes and two of medium intensity. The hardest one is at the first corner, where you go from 317 km/h to 95 in a space of just 120 metres. The 12 also lasts, from 272 km/h to 110 in 88 metres.

The race

The start is creepy, and on this track it could only be like this: Verstappen burns Hamilton, who is also overtaken by the two McLarens, and Sainz performs a small masterpiece moving from eleventh place to sixth, behind his teammate Leclerc. Out immediately the two Alpines of Gasly and Ocon, after a collision with Daniel Ricciardo. But from here on out the race pace counts and if Verstappen flies away, but this was known, only Piastri and Norris try to somehow keep up the pace even if distanced, confirming the enormous progress of the last grand prix, while the Ferraris are floundering behind Hamilton, and this too could easily have been imagined. Even more difficult to predict a pit stop even ten seconds long for Charles Leclerc who relegates him to eleventh position on his return. With stops for tire changes almost completed after 27 laps, a tenacious Norris loses between 5 and 6 seconds from Max and behind them there is a vacuum, Piastri at 10, Hamilton at 20, Perez at 26, and Sainz and Leclerc at 30, destined to grow rapidly. Pee engraved Zhou’s wonderful Alfa Romeo praised by the legendary Freddie because it doesn’t update, sails at 55 seconds after 30 laps, and is already lapped in the middle of the race, with teammate Bottas a little further on. The McLarens, on the other hand, which have made the updates, hold on in second and third position as long as they can, pressed by Hamilton in the Mercedes, also renewed, and by Perez. From here to the end it’s the usual journey into the bleak mediocrity of Ferrari these days. But if they cross the finish line, no matter how, it’s already a step forward. Word of the legendary Freddie.