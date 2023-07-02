Max Verstappen catcher. Ferrari rears its head

Now who keeps it anymore, Mister «One step forward», Freddie with an easy pout and good promises. Suddenly Ferrari has made more than one step forward, right in the face of the orange tide of the Red Bull Ring, and for once we can’t even smile at his unshakeable confidence. Leclerc held on with second place and we’ve never seen Sainz like this, a magnificent lion who deserved more than fourth place. Well done Vasseur. But watch out, they are already there to say that the crisis is over, immediately forgetting the favorable conditions that this track offered, as in Canada. It’s too early to toast. That we get so excited for a second and a fourth place abysmal distances from the winner, before he stops to change tires and even set the fastest lap, says a lot about Ferrari’s melancholy decline.

When will Ferrari be able to win again?

Once upon a time, a result like this was a defeat, today we are there with our voices trembling, celebrating and smiling. We look like the quacks of Italian football: we are traveling at a brisk pace in a perennial crisis towards failures and defeats, eliminated from the World Cup and the Olympics, and they are there toasting “we’re back, we’re back!”. Come back from what? We must be careful not to end up like them, ridiculous and pitiful, looking reality in the face. When will Ferrari be able to win again? Now, by return of post, really not. Ah, of course Max Verstappen won, needless to say anymore. He took it all this weekend, pole, shootout, sprint, race and then just to exaggerate even the fastest lap. Second was a superb Leclerc, and third Perez, who had started from the rear, in fifteenth position, but with that car he too can do what he likes. The Mercedes were bad, seventh Hamilton and eighth Russell, overtaken by Lando Norris and Alonso, who finished behind Sainz, author of a truly vigorous performance, with a penalty on the rump that took away the podium from him.

The track in Austria hides its most obvious flaws

So good Ferrari. Better than usual and better than expected. But calm down. This track, like the one in Canada, allows the Ducati to hide its most obvious defects, managing to manage tire wear satisfactorily. Let us forget that this is the solution to the problem. On other tracks the difficulties will certainly arise again. And in any case, Leclerc’s words sound like a warning: “There is still a lot of work to do, because it is clear to everyone that the Red Bulls have another step”. The Sportico ranking is of little value, awarding Ferrari the prize for the most valuable team in F1, the one that is worth the most: 3.13 billion dollars, followed by Mercedes with 2.7 and RedBull 2.4. All the more reason it should strive to do better. Instead…

We just have to bow to Max Verstappen

Instead we just have to bow to Max. Since the beginning of this season he has always been running one more race than everyone else. Thanks to the car that Newey and company gave him to drive, but also a lot of credit to him. He’s the fastest, the strongest, he’s almost never wrong and he’s the meanest, and if you do enough to make him angry, he’ll first leave you with two braking sections that the others dream of and then wipe you out of the rear-view mirror. Well, maybe he’s a little too mean. He’s a cannibal who devours everything, as Eddie Merckx called, but the Belgian champion on two wheels has always remained a gentleman. I don’t know if the same can be said of him. During qualifying he had been involuntarily blocked by Hamilton and had given it back to him without even giving him time to notice, this time voluntarily, alongside him on the straight to prevent him from launching into his attempt, like a disco bully being winked at to his girlfriend. Fighting attitude, which does not really suit the champion of a season without rivals, now forced to race only against himself. In the Sprint race, on the other hand, Perez had perhaps exaggerated, because after passing him at the start, as soon as the Dutchman had tried to join him again, he had sent him into the grass without too many compliments. Mal blamed him. Max didn’t wait long to pay him back, obviously with his interests. At turn 3 he sinks the brakes and accompanies Perez out. Then, just to clarify, he repeats the maneuver at the next corner. He has to exaggerate, he can’t help it. It remains to be understood – once we have resigned ourselves to the excessive political power of Horner and Red Bull – why the judges never punish him (the slight to Hamilton was scandalous), at least to save face, given that even if they made him leave from 10th position, he’d still win whistling a chorus, with sunglasses over a scoundrel grin. But perhaps there is nothing to understand. In these times, power is not enough: you have to have more. And the dominance of Red Bull is based precisely on these foundations.

Red Bull built the perfect car

At Spielberg, Red Bull’s home track, the right penalty would have only made the race more exciting. It would hardly have changed the result. This is the shortest circuit in the World Championship, made up of only 10 corners: corners 1, 3 and 4, a mix of traction and aerodynamic grip, and the last four at high speed. It has long straights, in addition to the finish line, and overall the lack of real wide-ranging corners where the rear load ends up being a feature that mitigates the defects of the Red. Red Bull, on the other hand, doesn’t have one of these problems. They built the perfect machine that goes anywhere. And they put Ferocious Saladin on it, who forgives no one. We saw it when after the pit stop, Verstappen returned to third position behind the two Ferraris, seven seconds behind Leclerc, on lap 25. He put an amen on it and off Sainz. Then while Charles gave everything he could in the illusion of keeping up the pace and taking advantage of the big chance, he sucked him one second at a time, and when he got within range he passed without problems. But it is what happened immediately after that gives the measure of the gap between him and all the others. To be honest, even between his car and all the others. Max took the lead on lap 35. After 2 laps he already had an advantage of almost 3 seconds, and by lap number 44 he had even taken eleven. What can you do? Especially since behind even that troublemaker Perez had now arrived there to blow on the neck of the Ferraris. Up to take second place. It went as it went, gentlemen, progress. As Freddie Buscaglione sang, «Don’t believe me, I’m not weak. They made me skilful, but the war ended.’