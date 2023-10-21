Max Verstappen Claims Pole Position in United States Grand Prix Sprint Race; Sergio Pérez to Start from Seventh

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will start first in the Sprint race of the United States Grand Prix, while Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez will start from seventh position. The qualifying session saw Verstappen redeem himself from a sixth-place finish on Friday, breaking all records to secure pole position. He surpassed Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, who will start second, and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who will start from third position. The top four drivers were within one-tenth of each other in what was a highly competitive qualifying session. Carlos Sainz of Ferrari finished sixth, while Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin finished twelfth. The Sprint race will begin at 8 p.m. local time and will consist of 19 laps, with points being distributed among the top eight finishers.

